Savatgy Out, Hill In for Ironman

Yesterday, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced a pair of updates for the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on Saturday.

After aggravating a foot injury in qualifying last weekend at Budds Creek, Joey Savatgy will miss the final round of the 250 championship. Savatgy sustained the injury late in his moto win at Unadilla on August 12. The team did not announce if Savatgy would race the MXGP of USA.

In other news, Justin Hill will return from what the team is calling “nagging injuries” that have sidelined him since Millville.

“With injuries it’s tough because as a racer we always want to come back quicker than we should,” said Hill in a statement. “We have to listen to what our bodies are telling us and since I wasn’t in the title hunt, it was good to let my body recover. I’d love to have a solid final race to end the season.”

The 2017 250SX West Region Champion is also on the entry list for the MXGP of USA on Sept. 2-3.