Martin Davalos Out for Ironman

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced today that Martin Davalos is out for the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway.

Davalos sustained a knee injury last Saturday in the second 450 moto at Budds Creek, and after consulting with his doctors earlier this week, they recommended that he not put any weight on his knee as a preventative measure.

The injury puts a premature end to a breakout first-year 450 campaign for the longtime 250 rider. Over the last three rounds, Davalos earned two overall podium and three moto podium finishes. He is currently seventh in 450MX points.