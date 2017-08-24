Injury Report: Ironman

450MX JASON ANDERSON – VARIOUS | OUT Comment: Anderson has been dealing with the effects of the broken foot he suffered at the MXoN last year. He underwent surgery recently to have a plate removed and is out for the season and will focus on being 100 percent for 2018. JUSTIN BARCIA – HEAD | IN Comment: Barcia sat Washougal out after crashing and getting knocked out in practice. He also missed Unadilla and Budds Creek, but will be back racing this weekend. MARTIN DAVALOS – KNEE | OUT Comment: Davalos had a big crash in the second moto at Budds Creek and hurt his knee. He met with doctors this week, who recommended he not put weight on his knee as a safety precaution. He’s out for the finale.

Davalos was running in ninth place when he went down in the second moto at Budds Creek. He finished third in the first moto. Rich Shepherd

JOSH GRANT – KNEE | OUT Comment: Grant will miss Ironman after having surgery to fix a knee injury sustained at Southwick. DAVI MILLSAPS – WRISTS | OUT Comment: Millsaps had surgery to fix his injured wrists after supercross and will not be racing this weekend. KEN ROCZEN – WRIST, ELBOW, FOREARM | OUT Comment: Roczen suffered a big crash at Anaheim 2 and is still recovering from injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ – ARM | OUT Comment: Rodriguez broke his arm in a scary crash during practice last week at Budds Creek. He’s out for Ironman. BROC TICKLE – SHOULDER | OUT Comment: Tickle dislocated his shoulder at RedBud and is out for Ironman. The good news is he’s getting to spend some valuable bonding time with his dog.

#solareclipse2017 #eddie A post shared by Broc Tickle (@broctickle) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

250MX DYLAN FERRANDIS – WRIST | OUT Comment: As we reported earlier this week, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis injured his wrist in a first moto crash last weekend at Budds Creek. The team was awaiting more tests before announcing his status for the season finale. Today, on his personal Instagram page, Ferrandis announced he suffered a broken scaphoid and is out for this weekend. AUSTIN FORKNER – CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: Forkner will not race this weekend due to a concussion suffered in practice the week leading up to Millville. JUSTIN HILL – WRIST | IN Comment: Hill will return to racing at Ironman after injuring his wrist during practice at Millville.

Hill's best moto finish this year was a fifth at RedBud. He's returning to racing after missing four rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Rich Shepherd