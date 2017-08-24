Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Hannah and Hansen

Each year FLY Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, FLY racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with FLY racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with SX and MX champs Donnie Hansen and Bob Hannah joining me for a show about how their careers intersected in the fall of 1982. Listen in as Donnie talks about his injury, Bob about leaving Yamaha, how Bob got on Honda, and much more.

