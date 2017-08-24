Dylan Ferrandis Out For Ironman, MXoN Status in Question

More injury news continues to filter in as we approach the final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship—the latest of which could have further-reaching effects than just the Ironman finale.

As we reported earlier this week, Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis injured his wrist in a first moto crash last weekend at Budds Creek. The team was awaiting more tests before announcing his status for the season finale. Today, on his personal Instagram page, Ferrandis announced he suffered a broken scaphoid and is out for this weekend.

The injury could impact France's 2017 Motocross of Nations team as well, as Ferrandis was selected to race MX2 for the three-time defending champions. He was also selected in 2016, but missed the event due to injury.

If Ferrandis were to miss the event, he would be replaced with Benoit Paturel, who rode for the winning squad last year.