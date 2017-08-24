250 Words: Silly Season

Zach Osborne Osborne has had a career year with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, winning both the 250SX East Region and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class championships. Following his title-clinching ride at Budds Creek, Osborne announced he would defend his 250SX title, but move to the 450 Class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018. He will remain with the team. “It’s something I ride every week at home and I’m making good progress with,” he said of the 450. “So, it’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to. I’m 27, about to be 28 years old and it’s time to move up. I finally got my opportunity to do so.”

Rich Shepherd

Jeremy Martin J-Mart's original two-year deal with GEICO Honda was supposed to be full-time 450 for 2018. But Honda has an all-new CRF250R to promote and there are strong rumors Martin will end up staying in the 250 Class. We’ll see how this plays out in the coming months.

Rich Shepherd

Adam Cianciarulo Multiple teams were courting Adam Cianciarulo for 2018 and beyond, but in the end, AC decided to return to the only team he’s ever ridden for in his pro career. At Budds Creek last weekend, Cianciarulo announced he’s returning on a multi-year deal (reported at two years). “Those guys have stuck by me through everything, both Kawasaki and Pro Circuit. I’ve been Kawasaki since 2004,” he said. “I was seven years old. I’ve been with Pro Circuit since I was about 12 years old. Mitch and Bruce and Dan and Zach at Pro Circuit and Kawasaki, those guys have always been so supportive of me.”

Jeff Kardas

Joey Savatgy Savatgy’s contract is up at Pro Circuit, but we’ve heard he isn’t going anywhere and will return to the team with Cainciarulo and Austin Forkner.

Rich Shepherd

Justin Hill But what about Justin Hill? The 2017 250SX West Champion has made no secret of his desire to ride a 450 next year, and he talked to a variety of teams. The strongest rumor we hear? He's signing with AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki with a two-year deal—250s in 2018 and 450s in 2019. That would open up a spot at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, which could mean a familiar face will return.

Rich Shepherd

Martin Davalos Davalos has run through a gauntlet of teams since making his pro debut in 2006. Rumors developed over the last week or so that despite having a fantastic Lucas Oil Pro Motocross campaign on the 450, Davalos will return to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki on a 250, where he raced from 2013-14, for 2018. Davalos said he wants to race the 450 next year, but wanting to, and actually getting a 450 deal are two entirely different things.

Jeff Kardas

Aaron Plessinger Earlier in the year it seemed like Plessinger's name got batted around in quite a few circles, even 450 spots, but it sounds like he'll be back on Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha on 250s again for '18.

Rich Shepherd

Justin Cooper Another spot locked in at Star Racing for next year is the new Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner Justin Cooper. The deal was announced at Loretta Lynn’s earlier this year.

Rich Shepherd

Mitchell Harrison With Plessinger returning, Dylan Ferrandis locked in for another year, Justin Cooper on board, and Colt Nichols likely to return, we don't think Harrison will be back at Star next year. He could become a good catch for another team.

Jeff Kardas

Benny Bloss Bloss was actually a 250SX rider this year for Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM, but you probably didn’t realize that because he got hurt at the season opener in Minneapolis. Benny is moving to the 450s full-time next year, so that could open up a 250 slot for that team.