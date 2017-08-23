Report: Tim Gajser to Race Monster Energy Cup

In an interview with MX Vice following the Grand Prix of Sweden last Sunday, two-time world champion Tim Gajser confirmed he will make his highly anticipated U.S. debut at the Monster Energy Cup on October 14.

“We have Monster Cup in our plans for the past two years, but I always get injured before that race and we couldn’t go there,” he told MX Vice. “Hopefully this year is the year I can finally go there and try that race.”

Indeed, this will mark the third consecutive year that the Slovenian has tried to compete in the one-off event. Last year Gajser missed the race after aggravating a previous shoulder injury at the inaugural SMX Riders’ and Manufacturers’ Cup in Germany.

The injury, initially sustained in a practice crash at his home in Slovenia, resulted in heavy bruising and swelling to his right hip and shoulder and a small crack in his right collarbone. It also forced him to miss the Motocross of Nations.

Gajser has struggled with injury in his MXGP title defense, missing two rounds due to a broken shoulder blade, but has started to return to form in recent weeks, earning the overall at the MXGP of Sweden. He is currently fifth in MXGP points.