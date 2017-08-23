List of U.S.-Based Riders Racing the USGP

The entry lists for the Grand Prix of the USA scheduled for September 2-3 at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, have been released by Youthstream, promoters of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

You can view the full lists below, but first, let’s examine which American riders will compete in the event.

Who’s In for MXGP (450 Class):

Cooper Webb

Eli Tomac

Justin Barcia – Barcia has missed the last three rounds due to a concussion.

Benny Bloss

Who’s In for MX2 (250 Class):

Justin Hill – Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury that has seen him miss the last four rounds.

RJ Hampshire

Dakota Alix

Dylan Ferrandis – Ferrandis injured his wrist at Budds Creek. The team is still awaiting conformation on the extent of the injury.

Adam Cianciarulo

Joey Savatgy – Savatgy aggravated a foot injury at Budds Creek and did not line up for the motos. No word from the team on his status for Ironman.

Justin Cooper

Mitchell Harrison

Chase Sexton

Lorenzo Locurcio

Hayden Mellross

MXGP Entry List