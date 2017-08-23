Justin Barcia to Return for Ironman

Following a consultation with his doctors, AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia has been cleared to race the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season finale this weekend at Ironman Raceway, the team announced today.

Barcia has missed the last three rounds due to a concussion sustained at the Washougal National on July 29.

JGR also confirmed that Barcia would compete in the MXGP of USA scheduled for Sept. 2-3 at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Barcia is a free agent at the end of the season and most of his 2017 campaign has been washed away with some injuries. A strong result at one of these races would be big for him.