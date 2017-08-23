Bogle, Seely, and Williams on DMXS Radio Tonight

RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle captured his first-ever 450MX overall last weekend at round 11 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek. Justin uprooted his entire program this summer and recommitted himself to getting back on top. We’re stoked to see the gamble paid off and will get his thoughts on this career milestone and more.

Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely will be part of Team USA when the always exciting Motocross of Nations will take place at Matterly Basin in Winchester, England, on September 30 to October 1. Seely will no doubt represent our country well after earning the coveted spot this year.

Wes Williams will be co-promoting The Reunion race at the local legendary Echeconnee MX track on September 8-10. Wes will be in the studio to give us all the details tonight.

