Sign of the (Lap) Times: Budds Creek

This past weekend at Budds Creek might be known as the weekend of firsts from here on out. Zach Osborne clinched his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship, Justin Bogle won his first 450MX overall with solid 1-3 moto finishes, and Adam Cianciarulo got his first ever moto win and overall win on the same day.
Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how this weekend of firsts happened for this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.
450 MOTO 1
|LAP RANK
|FINISH
|BEST LAP
|ON LAP
|AVG LAP TIME
|RIDER
|1
|2nd
|2:02.633
|8
|2:05.429
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|3rd
|2:02.954
|1
|2:06.402
|Martin Davalos
|3
|1st
|2:03.722
|5
|2:05.430
|Justin Bogle
|4
|7th
|2:04.111
|6
|2:07.081
|Eli Tomac
|5
|4th
|2:04.133
|8
|2:06.817
|Cole Seely
|6
|5th
|2:04.730
|7
|2:07.020
|Blake Baggett
|7
|6th
|2:05.248
|8
|2:07.223
|Matt Bisceglia
|8
|8th
|2:05.300
|3
|2:07.345
|Weston Peick
|9
|16th
|2:05.630
|13
|2:08.957
|Dean Wilson
|10
|9th
|2:05.692
|2
|2:07.2570
|Cooper Webb
450 MOTO 2
|LAP RANK
|FINISH
|BEST LAP
|ON LAP
|AVG LAP TIME
|RIDER
|1
|1st
|2:01.605
|5
|2:04.860
|Eli Tomac
|2
|2nd
|2:02.206
|3
|2:05.356
|Blake Baggett
|3
|3rd
|2:03.337
|1
|2:05.935
|Justin Bogle
|4
|4th
|2:03.373
|11
|2:05.949
|Marvin Musquin
|5
|7th
|2:04.545
|3
|2:06.957
|Cooper Webb
|6
|8th
|2:04.872
|4
|2:07.844
|Cole Seely
|7
|6th
|2:05.087
|3
|2:06.991
|Weston Peick
|8
|5th
|2:05.177
|3
|2:06.816
|Dean Wilson
|9
|10th
|2:05.490
|8
|2:08.890
|Matt Bisceglia
|10
|11th
|2:05.504
|5
|2:09.464
|Benny Bloss
250 MOTO 1
|LAP RANK
|FINISH
|BEST LAP
|ON LAP
|AVG LAP TIME
|RIDER
|1
|3rd
|2:03.809
|6
|2:06.304
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|2nd
|2:03.822
|6
|2:06.168
|Jeremy Martin
|3
|1st
|2:03.965
|3
|2:05.830
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|4th
|2:03.968
|5
|2:06.394
|Shane McElrath
|5
|7th
|2:05.200
|8
|2:09.169
|Colt Nichols
|6
|8th
|2:05.776
|10
|2:10.283
|Zach Osborne
|7
|6th
|2:05.914
|3
|2:08.758
|Kyle Cunningham
|8
|9th
|2:06.498
|10
|2:10.497
|Chase Sexton
|9
|11th
|2:08.087
|10
|2:10.557
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|12th
|2:08.343
|12
|2:10.966
|Luke Renzland
250 MOTO 2
|LAP RANK
|FINISH
|BEST LAP
|ON LAP
|AVG LAP TIME
|RIDER
|1
|1st
|2:02.951
|4
|2:06.549
|Zach Osborne
|2
|5th
|2:03.508
|4
|2:06.996
|Aaron Plessinger
|3
|7th
|2:03.617
|4
|2:06.993
|Colt Nichols
|4
|2nd
|2:03.652
|5
|2:08.014
|Jeremy Martin
|5
|4th
|2:03.716
|4
|2:06.730
|Shane McElrath
|6
|2nd
|2:04.108
|6
|2:06.628
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|7th
|2:04.230
|4
|2:08.431
|RJ Hampshire
|8
|9th
|2:06.375
|4
|2:08.798
|Chase Sexton
|9
|8th
|2:06.438
|5
|2:08.722
|Justin Cooper
|10
|12th
|2:06.702
|3
|2:11.475
|Kyle Cunningham
Bogle vs Musquin
The finish of the first 450 moto at Budds Creek was the closest we've seen all year. Marvin Musquin worked his way up to Justin Bogle's rear wheel by the end of the race and finished just .847 seconds behind him, and that was after being down by 14 seconds on lap seven. The next two closest motos were Eli Tomac's moto one win over Blake Bagget at RedBud (1.493 seconds) and Musquin's moto one victory over Baggett at Unadilla (2.026 seconds).
Over the course of the race, Bogle and Musquin's times evened out so closely that if you take out the time Bogle gained from the start to the first time they crossed the finish line, Musquin would have ended up winning the moto by just .02 seconds. Take a look at Bogle's lead over Musquin throughout the moto.
Cianciarulo's Championship Leap
Zach Osborne may have wrapped up the championship one round early at Budds Creek, but behind him there was a big shake up in the points. Along with Adam Cianciarulo's first ever 250MX overall win came a huge jump in the points standings. He leaped up from seventh up to third, surpassing Joey Savatgy (out due to a foot injury), Dylan Ferrandis (DNF'd second moto), Aaron Plessinger, and Alex Martin (out with collarbone and scapula injuries). Since turning pro in 2013, AC's highest standing in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was an eighth last year, so this will be a solid end to the season if he can hang on to third.
One more round
It looks like Tomac has stopped the bleeding. After losing 41 points over three rounds to Marvin Musquin, Tomac put in a good performance in the second moto at Budds Creek and only lost one point to Musquin on the day.
Heading into the final round of the championship Tomac has a 28-point lead over Blake Bagget and a 30-point lead over Musquin, but Tomac probably won't go too deep into protection mode as that's part of the reason his lead dwindled.