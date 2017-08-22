Sign of the (Lap) Times: Budds Creek

Sign of the (Lap) Times Budds Creek

August 22, 2017 5:00pm
This past weekend at Budds Creek might be known as the weekend of firsts from here on out. Zach Osborne clinched his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship, Justin Bogle won his first 450MX overall with solid 1-3 moto finishes, and Adam Cianciarulo got his first ever moto win and overall win on the same day.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how this weekend of firsts happened for this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER
1 2nd 2:02.633 8 2:05.429 Marvin Musquin
2 3rd 2:02.954 1 2:06.402 Martin Davalos
3 1st 2:03.722 5 2:05.430 Justin Bogle
4 7th 2:04.111 6 2:07.081 Eli Tomac
5 4th 2:04.133 8 2:06.817 Cole Seely
6 5th 2:04.730 7 2:07.020 Blake Baggett
7 6th 2:05.248 8 2:07.223 Matt Bisceglia
8 8th 2:05.300 3 2:07.345 Weston Peick
9 16th 2:05.630 13 2:08.957 Dean Wilson
10 9th 2:05.692 2 2:07.2570 Cooper Webb

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER
1 1st 2:01.605 5 2:04.860 Eli Tomac
2 2nd 2:02.206 3 2:05.356 Blake Baggett
3 3rd 2:03.337 1 2:05.935 Justin Bogle
4 4th 2:03.373 11 2:05.949 Marvin Musquin
5 7th 2:04.545 3 2:06.957 Cooper Webb
6 8th 2:04.872 4 2:07.844 Cole Seely
7 6th 2:05.087 3 2:06.991 Weston Peick
8 5th 2:05.177 3 2:06.816 Dean Wilson
9 10th 2:05.490 8 2:08.890 Matt Bisceglia
10 11th 2:05.504 5 2:09.464 Benny Bloss

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER
1 3rd 2:03.809 6 2:06.304 RJ Hampshire
2 2nd 2:03.822 6 2:06.168 Jeremy Martin
3 1st 2:03.965 3 2:05.830 Adam Cianciarulo
4 4th 2:03.968 5 2:06.394 Shane McElrath
5 7th 2:05.200 8 2:09.169 Colt Nichols
6 8th 2:05.776 10 2:10.283 Zach Osborne
7 6th 2:05.914 3 2:08.758 Kyle Cunningham
8 9th 2:06.498 10 2:10.497 Chase Sexton
9 11th 2:08.087 10 2:10.557 Mitchell Harrison
10 12th 2:08.343 12 2:10.966 Luke Renzland

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER
1 1st 2:02.951 4 2:06.549 Zach Osborne
2 5th 2:03.508 4 2:06.996 Aaron Plessinger
3 7th 2:03.617 4 2:06.993 Colt Nichols
4 2nd 2:03.652 5 2:08.014 Jeremy Martin
5 4th 2:03.716 4 2:06.730 Shane McElrath
6 2nd 2:04.108 6 2:06.628 Adam Cianciarulo
7 7th 2:04.230 4 2:08.431 RJ Hampshire
8 9th 2:06.375 4 2:08.798 Chase Sexton
9 8th 2:06.438 5 2:08.722 Justin Cooper
10 12th 2:06.702 3 2:11.475 Kyle Cunningham

Bogle vs Musquin

The finish of the first 450 moto at Budds Creek was the closest we've seen all year. Marvin Musquin worked his way up to Justin Bogle's rear wheel by the end of the race and finished just .847 seconds behind him, and that was after being down by 14 seconds on lap seven. The next two closest motos were Eli Tomac's moto one win over Blake Bagget at RedBud (1.493 seconds) and Musquin's moto one victory over Baggett at Unadilla (2.026 seconds). 

Over the course of the race, Bogle and Musquin's times evened out so closely that if you take out the time Bogle gained from the start to the first time they crossed the finish line, Musquin would have ended up winning the moto by just .02 seconds. Take a look at Bogle's lead over Musquin throughout the moto. 

Cianciarulo's Championship Leap

Zach Osborne may have wrapped up the championship one round early at Budds Creek, but behind him there was a big shake up in the points. Along with Adam Cianciarulo's first ever 250MX overall win came a huge jump in the points standings. He leaped up from seventh up to third, surpassing Joey Savatgy (out due to a foot injury), Dylan Ferrandis (DNF'd second moto), Aaron Plessinger, and Alex Martin (out with collarbone and scapula injuries). Since turning pro in 2013, AC's highest standing in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was an eighth last year, so this will be a solid end to the season if he can hang on to third. 

One more round

It looks like Tomac has stopped the bleeding. After losing 41 points over three rounds to Marvin Musquin, Tomac put in a good performance in the second moto at Budds Creek and only lost one point to Musquin on the day.

Heading into the final round of the championship Tomac has a 28-point lead over Blake Bagget and a 30-point lead over Musquin, but Tomac probably won't go too deep into protection mode as that's part of the reason his lead dwindled.