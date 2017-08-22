Sign of the (Lap) Times: Budds Creek

This past weekend at Budds Creek might be known as the weekend of firsts from here on out. Zach Osborne clinched his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class Championship, Justin Bogle won his first 450MX overall with solid 1-3 moto finishes, and Adam Cianciarulo got his first ever moto win and overall win on the same day.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how this weekend of firsts happened for this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 2nd 2:02.633 8 2:05.429 Marvin Musquin 2 3rd 2:02.954 1 2:06.402 Martin Davalos 3 1st 2:03.722 5 2:05.430 Justin Bogle 4 7th 2:04.111 6 2:07.081 Eli Tomac 5 4th 2:04.133 8 2:06.817 Cole Seely 6 5th 2:04.730 7 2:07.020 Blake Baggett 7 6th 2:05.248 8 2:07.223 Matt Bisceglia 8 8th 2:05.300 3 2:07.345 Weston Peick 9 16th 2:05.630 13 2:08.957 Dean Wilson 10 9th 2:05.692 2 2:07.2570 Cooper Webb

450 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:01.605 5 2:04.860 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 2:02.206 3 2:05.356 Blake Baggett 3 3rd 2:03.337 1 2:05.935 Justin Bogle 4 4th 2:03.373 11 2:05.949 Marvin Musquin 5 7th 2:04.545 3 2:06.957 Cooper Webb 6 8th 2:04.872 4 2:07.844 Cole Seely 7 6th 2:05.087 3 2:06.991 Weston Peick 8 5th 2:05.177 3 2:06.816 Dean Wilson 9 10th 2:05.490 8 2:08.890 Matt Bisceglia 10 11th 2:05.504 5 2:09.464 Benny Bloss

250 MOTO 1

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 3rd 2:03.809 6 2:06.304 RJ Hampshire 2 2nd 2:03.822 6 2:06.168 Jeremy Martin 3 1st 2:03.965 3 2:05.830 Adam Cianciarulo 4 4th 2:03.968 5 2:06.394 Shane McElrath 5 7th 2:05.200 8 2:09.169 Colt Nichols 6 8th 2:05.776 10 2:10.283 Zach Osborne 7 6th 2:05.914 3 2:08.758 Kyle Cunningham 8 9th 2:06.498 10 2:10.497 Chase Sexton 9 11th 2:08.087 10 2:10.557 Mitchell Harrison 10 12th 2:08.343 12 2:10.966 Luke Renzland

250 MOTO 2

LAP RANK FINISH BEST LAP ON LAP AVG LAP TIME RIDER 1 1st 2:02.951 4 2:06.549 Zach Osborne 2 5th 2:03.508 4 2:06.996 Aaron Plessinger 3 7th 2:03.617 4 2:06.993 Colt Nichols 4 2nd 2:03.652 5 2:08.014 Jeremy Martin 5 4th 2:03.716 4 2:06.730 Shane McElrath 6 2nd 2:04.108 6 2:06.628 Adam Cianciarulo 7 7th 2:04.230 4 2:08.431 RJ Hampshire 8 9th 2:06.375 4 2:08.798 Chase Sexton 9 8th 2:06.438 5 2:08.722 Justin Cooper 10 12th 2:06.702 3 2:11.475 Kyle Cunningham

Bogle vs Musquin

The finish of the first 450 moto at Budds Creek was the closest we've seen all year. Marvin Musquin worked his way up to Justin Bogle's rear wheel by the end of the race and finished just .847 seconds behind him, and that was after being down by 14 seconds on lap seven. The next two closest motos were Eli Tomac's moto one win over Blake Bagget at RedBud (1.493 seconds) and Musquin's moto one victory over Baggett at Unadilla (2.026 seconds).

Over the course of the race, Bogle and Musquin's times evened out so closely that if you take out the time Bogle gained from the start to the first time they crossed the finish line, Musquin would have ended up winning the moto by just .02 seconds. Take a look at Bogle's lead over Musquin throughout the moto.