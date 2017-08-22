Kyle Peters Returning Home After Parting Ways with Suzuki

American Kyle Peters and Wilson Coolair Motul Suzuki have parted ways following the final round of the Australian Motocross Championship, the team announced today. After finishing his first season in Australia sixth overall in the MX1 Class, the North Carolina native will return home instead of competing in the Australian Supercross Championship with the team.

According to a report from MotoOnline.com.au, the decision for Peters to exit his deal was made in the latter stages of the championship after relations between he and the team broke down.

“You know, with a few things going on, I thought it would be best to go home, regroup and reset,” Peters told MotoOnline.com.au. “I want to come out strong for 2018. I don’t have a deal yet, but I’m talking to a few different people and we’ll see what comes up. If everything goes to plan I’ll get a good ride and be able to do supercross back home.”

Peters filled-in for the AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki team for three rounds in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross East Region, earning three top 10s with a season-best eighth coming in Toronto.