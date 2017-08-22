Breakdown: Budds Creek

Our man Jason Thomas loves Budds Creek—it was the sight of his career-best fifth overall in the 450MX back in 2006. One of the unique things about the track is that speed can be gained in subtle ways. While some tracks reward bigger jumps or bigger cojones, Budds can be mastered with more nuanced techniques, like small changes in line choice or technique. This becomes even more critical during a weekend when weather is a factor. It rained in the days before this week's GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National, and while the track was fixed up and dry by Saturday's motos, there was still some mud off to the side of the track. Conditions changed quite a bit as the day progressed, only adding to the importance of finding good lines, and then changing them throughout the race. JT watched the races this past weekend and then grabbed some pics to illustrate the subtle ways riders go fast at that track—it's stuff so small, you needs still photos to see it. Blake Baggett

Blake Baggett is in what looks to be the uphill headed toward the tower. This used to be the finish line section in years past and made for some great last ditch pass attempts. With the heavy rains on Thursday and Friday, the track was very soft on the outer edges of the track. The MX Sports crew did a great job of moving the mud off of the race line allowing for good racing all day. In this photo, you can see the outside of the track is still a bit muddy and the berm is pushing out to that edge. Baggett was jumping deep into the corner from the previous rise and railing the outside berm to carry speed up the tower hill. The challenge here is to not get too aggressive and bury the bike into that outside berm and kill all of that speed. With so much traction, the ideal technique is to stay just underneath that soft outer berm. He is going to meet up with the end of this berm as a guide but he is changing his turn angle here. Instead of entering the berm and making a hard, near 90-degree turn in the soft dirt, he turned a bit early. That allowed him to miss the muddier outside which would have bogged down all of his corner speed. He is driving hard across the perfect dirt just underneath and accelerating much more quickly than if he had drifted only a couple of more feet to the left. This is a subtle move that only changed his line by 2-3 feet, but he gained valuable time by simply changing his angle. When people ask how elite level pro riders go so fast, this is a prime example. It’s not always about scrubbing past your rivals in spectacular fashion—speed is in the subtleties. Another note about this corner: As a turn like this will dry out, this approach will change. The line that Baggett is in will slowly become hard packed and lose its perfect traction. In turn, the outside will firm up a bit and allow more acceleration into and through the berm. Knowing when the inside has lost its edge and when the outside becomes ideal is learned through experience and that knowledge is invaluable throughout a race day. Just because a line was fast that morning doesn’t mean it’s still fast that afternoon. Always be on the lookout for developing lines. Christian Craig

Christian Craig’s style and technique is almost always picture perfect. He is doing everything exactly right in this photo. His inside leg is lifted high, keeping it out of the way. It also acts as a rudder in case he loses front-end traction or things go sideways. His lean angle of both head and body are perfectly in line with his CRF450R. His outside elbow is up in the attack position. Also, notice where his eyes are focused. He is looking toward the end of the turn, not directly in front of him. “Looking ahead” is a phrase you’ll hear at any motocross school, but it can’t be emphasized enough. You won't have time to react to things directly in front of you anyway. Martin Davalos

Then there’s this. Take all of the things I said about Christian Craig’s photo above and turn up the volume. Jerry Robin

