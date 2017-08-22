Anthony Rodriguez Sustains Broken Arm at Budds Creek

Privateer Anthony Rodriguez announced on Instagram last night that he suffered a broken arm in a qualifying crash on Saturday at Budds Creek and will off the bike for the next six weeks.

The former Yamalube/Star Racing and Traders Racing rider was making just his second appearance in the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after making his season debut at Unadilla. We talked to A-Rod before practice at Budds and he revealed he's basically spending his own money to keep racing and hopefully get a ride. "Spending all of it," he said.

Unfortunately he would go down in the next practice. As he hit the finishline jump to take the checkers, it appeared his bike got kicked sideways, sending him off to the side of the track. Rodriguez tried to bail off but couldn't get away from the bike, and he landed on the side of the track, in the grass, hard.

“Hey guys, quick update: I suffered a really nasty crash this past weekend at Budds Creek but I was lucky enough to walk about with just a broken arm and not something much worse,” he wrote on Instagram. “I'll be trying my hardest in the gym in the meantime and will be back to riding in six weeks. Thanks to everyone for helping me out.”

Earlier this year, the Venezuelan signed a two-race deal with Honda HRC to compete in the FIM Motocross World Championship in MX2. Rodriguez’s best finish was an eighth overall at the Grand Prix of Portugal.