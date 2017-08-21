Zach Osborne to Defend 250SX Title, Move to 450 Outdoors

In the post-race press conference following the Budds Creek National on Saturday, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne confirmed his plans for the 2018 season.

Osborne, who clinched the 250MX title on Saturday, will defend his 250SX East Region title and then move up to the 450 Class for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He will remain with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

“I’m going to defend the supercross, and I want to ride the 450 outdoors,” he said. “It’s something I ride every week at home and I’m making good progress with. So, it’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to. I’m 27, about to be 28 years old and it’s time to move up. I finally got my opportunity to do so. A lot of people think that those jobs and rides are easy to come by even when you’re a champion, and they’re not. It’s my turn and my time so I’ll be moving up for outdoors next season.”

Jason Anderson will return to the team after signing an extension in 2015 that will expire at the end of the 2018 season. Dean Wilson has also signed with the team for 2018.