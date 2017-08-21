Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 21, 2017 8:00am
by:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

- Mechanicsville, MD

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL1 - 2 Kawasaki KX 250F
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA8 - 1 Husqvarna FC250
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F FE
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 6 Honda CRF250R
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH5 - 4 Yamaha YZ 250F
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL3 - 7 Honda CRF250R
7Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK7 - 5 Yamaha YZ 250F
8Chase Sexton La Moille, IL9 - 9 Honda CRF250R
9Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX6 - 12 Suzuki RMZ 250
10Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI11 - 10 Yamaha YZ 250F
11Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY14 - 8 Yamaha YZ 250F
12Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ12 - 11 Yamaha YZ 250F
13Dylan Wright Canada13 - 13 Honda CRF250R
14Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA10 - 18 KTM 250 SX-F FE
15Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA17 - 15 Yamaha YZ 250F
16Steven Clarke Cairo, GA20 - 14 KTM 250 SX-F
17Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France15 - 40 Yamaha YZ 250F
18Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA40 - 16 Yamaha YZ 250F
19Joey Crown Metamora, MI18 - 19 Kawasaki KX 250F
20Cody Williams Barneveld, WI16 - 26 Yamaha YZ 250F
21Gustavo Souza Brazil39 - 17 Honda CRF250R
22Jayce Pennington Walnut Hill, IL19 - 21 Yamaha YZ 250F
23Austin Root Chester, SC21 - 20 Husqvarna FC250
24Jon Ames Riverside, CA22 - 22 Yamaha YZ 250F
25Coty Schock Dover, DE24 - 23 Honda CRF250R
26Aaron Zielfelder Madbury, NH23 - 24 Honda CRF250R
27Joachim Falden Denmark28 - 27 Yamaha YZ 250F
28Cody Chisholm Seminole, FL26 - 29 Kawasaki KX 250F
29Tyler Kirschner Columbia, MD25 - 30 Yamaha YZ 250F
30Timothy Crosby Confluence, PA30 - 28 Yamaha YZ 250F
31Joshua Prior Hebron, CT27 - 32 Yamaha YZ 250F
32Dakota Kessler Farmingdale, NJ38 - 25 Honda CRF250R
33Cheyenne Harmon Ovilla, TX33 - 31 Suzuki RMZ 250
34Jimmy Weeks Fort Pierce, FL31 - 33 Yamaha YZ 250F
35Chance Blackburn Spokane, WA29 - 35 KTM 250 SX-F
36Steve Roman Apollo, PA35 - 34 Suzuki RMZ 250
37Justin Wolf franklin, WI32 - 37 Kawasaki KX 250F
38Jason Astudillo Quakertown, PA34 - 36 KTM 250 SX-F FE
39Nicholas McDonnell Westfield, MA36 - 38 Kawasaki KX 250F
40Bradley Taft Nixa, MO37 - 39 Yamaha YZ 250F
Budds Creek - 450

- Mechanicsville, MD

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Justin Bogle Cushing, OK1 - 3 Suzuki RMZ 450
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France2 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO7 - 1 Kawasaki KX 450F
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA5 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA4 - 8 Honda CRF450R
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA8 - 6 Suzuki RMZ 450
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC9 - 7 Yamaha YZ 450F
8Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX6 - 10 Suzuki RMZ 450
9Christian Craig Hemet, CA10 - 9 Honda CRF450R
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom16 - 5 Husqvarna FC450
11Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO11 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F FE
12Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador3 - 38 Husqvarna FC450
13Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY14 - 12 Suzuki RMZ 450
14Dakota Alix Jay, VT13 - 13 KTM 450 SX-F FE
15Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL15 - 16 KTM 450 SX-F
16Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden12 - 39 Honda CRF450R
17Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL20 - 14 Honda CRF450R
18John Short Pilot Point, TX19 - 15 Yamaha YZ 450F
19Isaac Teasdale Robbinsville, NC30 - 17 KTM 450 SX-F
20Ben LaMay Anchorage, AK17 - 23 KTM 450 SX-F FE
21Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan24 - 18 Honda CRF450R
22Henry Miller Rochester, MN18 - 37 Yamaha YZ 450F
23Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA29 - 19 Yamaha YZ 450F
24Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA25 - 20 Suzuki RMZ 450
25Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA22 - 21 Husqvarna FC450
26Tony Archer Clinton, MD23 - 24 Yamaha YZ 450F
27Jared Lesher Elderton, PA27 - 25 KTM 350 SX-F
28Vann Martin Houston, TX21 - 34 Honda CRF450R
29Marco Antezana Bolivia28 - 28 Yamaha YZ 450F
30Zack Williams Elko, MN26 - 31 Honda CRF450R
31Ryan Dowd Ludlow, MA32 - 26 KTM 450 SX-F
32Jacob Runkles Sykesville, MD33 - 27 KTM 450 SX-F
33Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA39 - 22 Kawasaki KX 450F
34Aaron Lampi Fishkill, NY31 - 30 Yamaha YZ 450F
35Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH36 - 29 Honda CRF450R
36Thomas Coluzzi Kearneysville, WV35 - 33 KTM 450 SX-F
37Daniel Lippman Fombell, PA34 - 36 Suzuki RMZ 450
38Tyler Stepek Mount Airy, MD40 - 32 Kawasaki KX 450F
39Austin Wagner Niles, MI37 - 35 Honda CRF450R
40Jerry Robin Hamel, MN38 - 40 Honda CRF450R
250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA451
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN387
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL330
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA324
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH319
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France305
7Alex Martin Millville, MN296
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK265
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI250
10Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC248
11R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL197
12Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
13Chase Sexton La Moille, IL162
14Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA152
15Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ129
16Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX115
17Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA105
18Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA102
19Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR88
20Bradley Taft Nixa, MO68
450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO439
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA411
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France409
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom320
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA294
6Justin Bogle Cushing, OK286
7Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador263
8Weston Peick Wildomar, CA241
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC237
10Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
11Christian Craig Hemet, CA190
12Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden188
13Justin Barcia Monroe, NY172
14Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
15Dakota Alix Jay, VT145
16Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN94
18John Short Pilot Point, TX63
19Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX62
20Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO60
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 16 – MXGP of Sweden – Uddevalla

MXGP

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Tim Gajser 25 22 Honda
2nd Romain Febvre 15 25 Yamaha
3rd Gautier Paulin 20 20 Husqvarna
4th Clement Desalle 18 18 Kawasaki
5th Glenn Coldenhoff 16 16 KTM
6th Jeremy Van Horebeek 14 15 Yamaha
7th Antonio Cairoli 12 14 KTM
8th Evgeny Bobryshev 13 11 Honda
9th Arminas Jasikonis 11 12 Suzuki
10th Jeffrey Herlings 22 0 KTM
11th Max Anstie 8 13 Husqvarna
12th Tanel Leok 7 10 Husqvarna
13th Shaun Simpson 10 7 Yamaha
14th Tommy Searle 6 9 Kawasaki
15th Alessandro Lupino 9 0 Honda
16th Kevin Strijbos 0 8 Suzuki
17th Maximilian Nagl 0 6 Husqvarna
18th Filip Bengtsson 2 4 KTM
19th Harri Kullas 0 5 Husqvarna
20th Ken de Dycker 5 0 Honda

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeremy Seewer 22 22 Suzuki
2nd Jorge Prado 25 16 KTM
3rd Pauls Jonass 20 20 KTM
4th Conrad Mewse 18 13 Husqvarna
5th Thomas Covington 5 25 Husqvarna
6th Thomas Kjer Olsen 12 18 Husqvarna
7th Benoit Paturel 14 14 Yamaha
8th Darian Sanayei 15 12 Kawasaki
9th Hunter Lawrence 9 15 Suzuki
10th Brian Bogers 16 7 KTM
11th Calvin Vlaanderen 11 11 KTM
12th Michele Cervellin 10 10 Honda
13th Ben Watson 13 4 KTM
14th Brent Van doninck 6 8 Yamaha
15th Davy Pootjes 3 9 KTM
16th Anton Gole 4 5 TM
17th Alvin Östlund 7 2 Yamaha
18th Brian Hsu 2 6 Husqvarna
19th Julien Lieber 8 0 KTM
20th Ruben Fernandez 1 3 Kawasaki

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 631
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 530
3rd Gautier Paulin 526
4th Clement Desalle 519
5th Tim Gajser 453
6th Romain Febvre 441
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 377
8th Max Nagl 364
9th Glenn Coldenhoff 352
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 344

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 669
2nd Jeremy Seewer 624
3rd Benoit Paturel 504
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 497
5th Julien Lieber 436
6th Thomas Covington 417
7th Jorge Prado 392
8th Brian Bogers 331
9th Hunter Lawrence 284
10th Brent Van doninck 273

AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS

Round 10 – Coolum – Queensland

MX1 450 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Todd Waters
3rd Kirk Gibbs
4th Dylan Long
5th Kade Mosig
6th Brett Metcalfe
7th Kyle Peters
8th Luke Styke
9th Joel Milesevic
10th Hamish Harwood

MX2 250 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Egan Mastin
2nd Wilson Todd
3rd Kyle Webster
4th Mitchell Evans
5th Jay Wilson
6th Dylan Wills
7th Hamish Harwood
8th Connor Tierney
9th Hugh McKay
10th Jayden Rykers

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 705
2nd Kirk Gibbs 616
3rd Kade Mosig 542
4th Todd Waters 532
5th Luke Styke 500
6th Kyle Peters 478
7th Brett Metcalfe 426
8th Luke Clout 425
9th Nathan Crawford 382
10th Joel Green 335

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Egan Mastin 617
2nd Wilson Todd 612
3rd Mitchell Evans 590
4th Hamish Harwood 524
5th Kyle Webster 508
6th Dylan Wills 477
7th Jayden Rykers 452
8th Jackson Richardson 365
9th Richie Evans 350
10th Joel Evans 326

AMA Endurocross

Round 1 - Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada

Super EnduroCross

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Colton Haaker Husqvarna
2nd Cody Webb KTM
3rd Trystan Hart Husqvarna
4th Kyle Redmond Beta
5th Max Gerston Beta
6th Ty Tremaine KTM
7th Cory Graffunder KTM
8th Cooper Abbott Yamaha
9th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer GasGas
10th Noah Kepple KTM
STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Colton Haaker 26
2nd Cody Webb 22
3rd Trystan Hart 20
4th Kyle Redmond 18
5th Max Gerston 16
6th Ty Tremaine 15
7th Cory Graffunder 14
8th Cooper Abbott 13
9th Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer 12
10th Noah Kepple 11

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Egan Mastin Australian MX Nationals MX2
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike