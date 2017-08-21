Wake-Up Call

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Budds Creek - 250
Budds Creek Motocross - Mechanicsville, MDFull Results
Budds Creek - 450
Budds Creek Motocross - Mechanicsville, MDFull Results
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|451
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|387
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|330
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|319
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|305
|7
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|265
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|250
|10
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|248
|11
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|197
|12
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|13
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|162
|14
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|152
|15
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|129
|16
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|115
|17
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|105
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|102
|19
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|88
|20
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|68
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|439
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|411
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|409
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|320
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|294
|6
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|286
|7
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|263
|8
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|241
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|237
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|11
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|190
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|188
|13
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|172
|14
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|15
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|145
|16
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|94
|18
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|63
|19
|Matt Bisceglia
|Weatherford, TX
|62
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|60
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 16 – MXGP of Sweden – Uddevalla
MXGP
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Tim Gajser
|25
|22
|Honda
|2nd
|Romain Febvre
|15
|25
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|20
|20
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|18
|18
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|16
|16
|KTM
|6th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|14
|15
|Yamaha
|7th
|Antonio Cairoli
|12
|14
|KTM
|8th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|13
|11
|Honda
|9th
|Arminas Jasikonis
|11
|12
|Suzuki
|10th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|22
|0
|KTM
|11th
|Max Anstie
|8
|13
|Husqvarna
|12th
|Tanel Leok
|7
|10
|Husqvarna
|13th
|Shaun Simpson
|10
|7
|Yamaha
|14th
|Tommy Searle
|6
|9
|Kawasaki
|15th
|Alessandro Lupino
|9
|0
|Honda
|16th
|Kevin Strijbos
|0
|8
|Suzuki
|17th
|Maximilian Nagl
|0
|6
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Filip Bengtsson
|2
|4
|KTM
|19th
|Harri Kullas
|0
|5
|Husqvarna
|20th
|Ken de Dycker
|5
|0
|Honda
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|22
|22
|Suzuki
|2nd
|Jorge Prado
|25
|16
|KTM
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|20
|20
|KTM
|4th
|Conrad Mewse
|18
|13
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Thomas Covington
|5
|25
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|12
|18
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Benoit Paturel
|14
|14
|Yamaha
|8th
|Darian Sanayei
|15
|12
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|9
|15
|Suzuki
|10th
|Brian Bogers
|16
|7
|KTM
|11th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|11
|11
|KTM
|12th
|Michele Cervellin
|10
|10
|Honda
|13th
|Ben Watson
|13
|4
|KTM
|14th
|Brent Van doninck
|6
|8
|Yamaha
|15th
|Davy Pootjes
|3
|9
|KTM
|16th
|Anton Gole
|4
|5
|TM
|17th
|Alvin Östlund
|7
|2
|Yamaha
|18th
|Brian Hsu
|2
|6
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Julien Lieber
|8
|0
|KTM
|20th
|Ruben Fernandez
|1
|3
|Kawasaki
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|631
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|530
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|526
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|519
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|453
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|441
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|377
|8th
|Max Nagl
|364
|9th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|352
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|344
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|669
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|624
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|504
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|497
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|436
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|417
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|392
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|331
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|284
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|273
AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS
Round 10 – Coolum – Queensland
MX1 450 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Todd Waters
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|4th
|Dylan Long
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|6th
|Brett Metcalfe
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|8th
|Luke Styke
|9th
|Joel Milesevic
|10th
|Hamish Harwood
MX2 250 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Egan Mastin
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|3rd
|Kyle Webster
|4th
|Mitchell Evans
|5th
|Jay Wilson
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|7th
|Hamish Harwood
|8th
|Connor Tierney
|9th
|Hugh McKay
|10th
|Jayden Rykers
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|705
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|616
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|542
|4th
|Todd Waters
|532
|5th
|Luke Styke
|500
|6th
|Kyle Peters
|478
|7th
|Brett Metcalfe
|426
|8th
|Luke Clout
|425
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|382
|10th
|Joel Green
|335
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Egan Mastin
|617
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|612
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|590
|4th
|Hamish Harwood
|524
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|508
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|477
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|452
|8th
|Jackson Richardson
|365
|9th
|Richie Evans
|350
|10th
|Joel Evans
|326
AMA Endurocross
Round 1 - Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
Super EnduroCross
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Cody Webb
|KTM
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|Beta
|5th
|Max Gerston
|Beta
|6th
|Ty Tremaine
|KTM
|7th
|Cory Graffunder
|KTM
|8th
|Cooper Abbott
|Yamaha
|9th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|GasGas
|10th
|Noah Kepple
|KTM
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|26
|2nd
|Cody Webb
|22
|3rd
|Trystan Hart
|20
|4th
|Kyle Redmond
|18
|5th
|Max Gerston
|16
|6th
|Ty Tremaine
|15
|7th
|Cory Graffunder
|14
|8th
|Cooper Abbott
|13
|9th
|Joan Pau Segura Verdaguer
|12
|10th
|Noah Kepple
|11
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Egan Mastin
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike