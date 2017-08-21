Open Mic: Budds Creek

Blake Baggett | Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM | 5-2 for fourth overall in 450MX

Racer X: Your thumb’s hurting you and not much you could do in that second moto, but I guess based on how things are going, you’ll take the second?

Blake Baggett: Yeah, for sure. I said it before and I hate to reiterate myself, but just surviving. Surgery scheduled for after Indiana [Ironman] and just going to put up the best fight I can and fight everybody to the bitter end and see where we end up.

This one may be the worst one so far with the hills? Millville, but this one might be the worst one?

I would say Millville was probably the worst. The thumb honestly just keeps getting weaker and weaker. Southwick was probably the easiest, but that was right after it happened. It was still nice and swollen, and you’re always on the gas there, so you’re never loading the thumb. You’re kind of always on the gas, so you’re always pulling. Then it’s been tough since. But no excuses. It’s motocross. Everybody’s got to race the same track and the same obstacles and we’re still fighting.

We saw Velcro last week and your dad was just telling me you got a new system this week to keep the hand on?

Yeah. We did Velcro last week, Velcro this morning and then we finished off the day with spray adhesive. We’re searching. It’s not good, by all means, but trying to make the best out of it and represent all the sponsors and everybody. Just … we’re trying.

The first moto, Eli finishes seventh or something. You get fifth, fourth. Both of you guys take off into moto two and go 1-2 with a nice ride. Was it just starts, this track is tough for passing? Or did you both do you think somehow found something?

I don’t think we found anything. We’ve won races this year. I know people hype on it and it’s a sore subject, but the tracks, just the way that they’re doing it there’s no passing. From the fans and spectators and they can say whatever they want, but when you look at a track where not many people move around, that’s why NASCAR repaves the tracks and does whatever they can, so there’s passing. It’s tough to pass. That’s the bottom line. Sometimes it’s not tough and you can get passed by three or four guys and you can get them back, but here you just couldn’t go anywhere. You were stuck in that main line. It’s just tough, so it depends. I think that it works in your favor or against you, but of course it’s better when you can pass. I think it’s better racing. The fans like it. There’s more action other than when it’s one inside sloppy groove that’s got a big cushion built up and it’s just slippery. It is what is it. Not complaining about it, but I have my own private facility that I’ve invested a lot into and there’s ways that you can make it so it’s passable. That’s the bottom line.

Sometimes I wonder if that’s something to do with the rain. Before they got a lot of rain this week, so everything gets pushed off. But I agree, I think they need to look at it a little bit.

Yeah. You get rain, but just there’s always an answer for that. Get a bigger tractor. Push all the dirt off. If you push three feet of the top dirt off and then you get a power tiller in there with a big tractor … you’ve got to get bigger tractors and disc it. Eventually you get to brand new dirt that’s untouched. You’ll till it up. The biggest thing is the racetrack might be 20 feet wide, but really what you can actually race on … and they say, oh yeah, well you can go outside. But you lose so much time that it’s really not a late race line. So, the race line is down to three feet. Honestly, the track’s 20 feet wide, but what you can race on and if you went out there and you said, okay, somebody go inside every lap. Now you take every outside and try to set a lap. That same person cannot do it, so evidently the race line is only that three feet.

It’s a bit of a frustration for sure not just for you. You’re two points up on Marv [Marvin Musquin]. You want to win. You’re not happy unless you win, but does that matter, getting second in the points? Is something you’ll be like, yes, I want to get?

Yeah, I’d much rather be the first loser. So, I’m going to give it everything I got. Indiana’s muddy. Anything can happen. We can still win the thing. I haven’t given up on the dreams of being a little kid and winning an outdoor motocross championship on a 450. It’s right there. We just need a little bit of luck. I feel like my thumb, I haven’t been lucky, but at the same time maybe things will turn around, maybe they won’t.