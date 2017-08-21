MXGP of USA to Host Full Slate of Entertainment and Special Events | by: Press Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Youthstream and Unlimited Sports MX, producers of the Monster Energy MXGP of USA, are pleased to announce a full slate of special activities to accompany the 2017 MXGP of USA. The unique four-day event, taking place over Labor Day weekend, will feature the world’s fastest racers as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross teams take on the FIM Motocross World Championship teams. The weekend begins on Friday, September 1, with the first round of the 35th Florida Gold Cup Series for amateur racers. Pre-registration is available online or at the event for all 34 classes covering all ages and skill levels. Saturday, September 2, the world’s top motocross racers will take to the track starting at 10:45 a.m. for practice, followed by start tests, timed qualifying, and qualifying races.

American race fans will be treated to the athleticism of motocross royalty such as eight-time FIM World Champion Antonio Cairoli of Italy, three-time FIM World Champion Jeffrey Herlings of the Netherlands, defending MXGP Champion Tim Gajser of Slovakia, former MXGP Champion Romain Febvre of France, and the lone American challenging the world circuit, Thomas Covington, who was recently selected to represent the United States in the 2017 FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) this coming October 1 in the United Kingdom. Saturday afternoon the action goes off-track with “Big Games on the Big Screen,” where race fans can catch some of the hottest college football games via a large LED screen during opening weekend, including (16) Florida vs. (9) Michigan, and (3) Florida State vs. (1) Alabama, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday evening entertainment will continue with the Monster Energy presentation of hip hop college artist sensation Waka Flocka Flame and DJ Whoo Kid at 10:00 p.m. Based out of Atlanta, Waka Flocka has earned an international following with his band of southern rap, notably showcased on the crossover hits “No Hands” and “Hard in Da Paint.” His infectious onstage energy is sure to ramp-up race fans. Concert admission is free with an MXGP General Admission ticket. College students are eligible for a $20 discount off Saturday-Sunday Admission by ordering tickets online using the special $20 coupon code. A valid student ID must be presented at the gate with each discounted ticket.