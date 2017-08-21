Cianciarulo, Weimer, Ray, Watson, Richardson, and Peronnard on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with a comprehensive look at Budds Creek, the first round of the EnduroCross series in Las Vegas, and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Michelin Tires' Randy Richardson as co-host to talk about all of the above and also promote the StarCross 5 line of off-road tires.

Pro Circuit’s Adam Cianciarulo rode great at Budds Creek to take his first ever motocross moto win and overall win with 1-2 scores. We’ll have AC on to talk about this ride, re-upping with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and more.

Jake Weimer’s 2018 deal was announced with him riding for MotoConcepts Racing in 450SX and we’ll have him on to talk about how it all came together, how stoked he is to have a deal locked down early, and more.

Well, he survived. We had Alex Ray on last week to talk about his upcoming EnduroCross debut and he’ll be on tonight to talk about how it went and how many crashes he had. The kid did pretty good though although a flat tire kept him out of the B main. We’ll check in with A-Ray to find out exactly how it all went.

We’ll call up ex-Pulpmx Show co-host and RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki marketing expert Kenny Watson tonight to talk about Justin Bogle’s 450MX overall win, the team folding up at the end of the year, and whether or not leaving the show was the biggest mistake he’s ever made.

Eric Peronnard, the man who started the EnduroCross series as well as the U.S. Open over here will join us in-studio to talk about those two things, the return to Paris for the Bercy SX, and much more.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

