Adam Cianciarulo Agrees to Extension with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Back in 2011, while still an amateur, Adam Cianciarulo signed an unheard of—at the time—five-year deal with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki that would see him into the pro ranks. Two years later, the 11-time Loretta Lynn's champion would make his pro debut at Budds Creek.

Since that day, Cianciarulo’s pro career has been marred by injuries, but in that time the team has never wavered in their support of him. This weekend, after clinching his first career moto and overall win at Budds Creek, Cianciarulo announced that he and the team have agreed to a multi-year extension.

“It’s awesome. Those guys have stuck by me through everything, both Kawasaki and Pro Circuit,” Cianciarulo said in the post-race press conference. “I’ve been Kawasaki since 2004. I was seven years old. I’ve been with Pro Circuit since I was about 12 years old. Mitch and Bruce and Dan and Zach at Pro Circuit and Kawasaki, those guys have always been so supportive of me. It’s difficult for me to describe how bad I felt when I kept getting hurt. I felt like I was letting those guys down. They invested so, so much in me as an amateur, and they invested in me to win. I completely understand that. Just for them to stick by me and never really complain. They never put pressure on me. They let me come around at my own pace. They’re like family to me. It’s a special feeling.”

Cianciarulo’s extension will see him return to the only team he’s ever ridden for in his pro career. Joey Savatgy and Austin Forkner will also return in 2018. Justin Hill’s status with the team is still up in the air. The 2017 250SX West Region champion has been linked to AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki for a 250 ride in 2018, and a 450 deal in 2019.