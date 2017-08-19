Race Day Feed: Budds Creek

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 11 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Mechanicsville, Maryland, at the Budds Creek National. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from qualifying and the motos, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.
Morning Report
Welcome to Budds Creek just outside Washington, D.C., and the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Despite heavy rain on Thursday and last night, the track is in good condition. The track was sealed on Friday night, so the rain ran of to the edges, which are a bit sloppy, but the forecast is calling for sunshine all day, so it should dry out.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s today with a 66 percent chance of humidity, so expect the conditions to favor the riders who are strong down the stretch.
First, some news on the injury front. AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia will miss a third consecutive race due to a concussion sustained at Washougal. According to the team, Barcia has not been cleared by his doctors. They will announce a decision on his status for the final round next week. As we reported on Thursday in our Injury Report, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin is out for the final two rounds due to a shoulder injury. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is also out for the final two rounds due to a concussion. He spoke with our own Eric Johnson earlier this week.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne has a realistic chance of clinching his first career 250 AMA Motocross Championship. All Osborne has to do is not give up 13 points to second place Jeremy Martin and he will clinch his second championship this season after winning the 250SX East Region earlier this year.
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|413
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|350
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|299
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
In 20 motos, Osborne has yet to finish outside the top 10 in a moto, and has finished inside the top five in 18 of 20 motos, so if you’re a betting man, the odds are in favor of Osborne.
In the 450 Class, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin is making things interesting down the stretch, riding to six consecutive moto wins to cut Eli Tomac’s points gap to 31 with four rounds remaining. Still riding with a thumb injury that will require surgery directly after the season, Blake Baggett is still holding on to second in points, 27 back of Tomac.
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|400
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|373
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|369
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|299
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|263
Qualifying is about to get underway, stay tuned to our Race Day Feed for coverage.
First Qualifying Session
The first qualifying sessions have concluded at Budds Creek and it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson just edging out Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin for the top time in the 450 Class.
Wilson, Webb, and Musquin were the only riders to drop into the 2:12s in that session, with fourth place Cole Seely coming in at just over the 2:13 mark with a 2:13.034. Behind a 2:12.313 Wilson earned the top time just ahead of Webb’s 2:12.539 and Musquin’s 2:12.548.
Weston Peick and Blake Baggett also set a time within the 2:13 range, coming home fifth and sixth, respectively. Martin Davalos, Christian Craig, Justin Bogle, and Matt Bisceglia rounded out the top 10.
Eli Tomac struggled in the first session for a second straight week. His best time of the session—a 2:14.581—came on the fifth lap and was only 11th fastest overall. It was two full seconds off Wilson’s top time.
Everything appears to be clicking for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy. In the last three rounds, Savatgy has two overall wins and three moto wins. In the first 250 qualifying session at Budds Creek, Savatgy edged points leader Zach Osborne for the fastest time. Savatgy and Osborne were the only riders to qualify in the 2:10s. Savatgy’s 2:10.665 was just a tick fastest than Osborne’s 2:10.971.
Third fastest was last week’s overall winner, Jeremy Martin. A 2:12.373 put Martin ahead of Aaron Plessinger (2:12.578) and RJ Hampshire (2:12.625).
Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, Steven Clarke, and Justin Cooper rounded out the top 10.