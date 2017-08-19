Race Day Feed: Budds Creek

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 11 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from Mechanicsville, Maryland, at the Budds Creek National. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from qualifying and the motos, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Morning Report

Welcome to Budds Creek just outside Washington, D.C., and the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Despite heavy rain on Thursday and last night, the track is in good condition. The track was sealed on Friday night, so the rain ran of to the edges, which are a bit sloppy, but the forecast is calling for sunshine all day, so it should dry out.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s today with a 66 percent chance of humidity, so expect the conditions to favor the riders who are strong down the stretch.

First, some news on the injury front. AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia will miss a third consecutive race due to a concussion sustained at Washougal. According to the team, Barcia has not been cleared by his doctors. They will announce a decision on his status for the final round next week. As we reported on Thursday in our Injury Report, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin is out for the final two rounds due to a shoulder injury. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is also out for the final two rounds due to a concussion. He spoke with our own Eric Johnson earlier this week.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne has a realistic chance of clinching his first career 250 AMA Motocross Championship. All Osborne has to do is not give up 13 points to second place Jeremy Martin and he will clinch his second championship this season after winning the 250SX East Region earlier this year.