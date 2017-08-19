Joey Savatgy Out for Budds Creek

Racer X Jason Weigandt has learned that Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy is out for the motos today after crashing early in the second qualifying session and aggravating a foot injury.

Winner of two of the last three rounds, Savatgy qualified quickest in the first qualifying session at Budds Creek. Early in the second session, Savatgy went down hard prior to the drop down after the finish line. He was helped off the track and was favoring his foot and caught a ride with his mechanic back to the pits.

Savatgy initially injured his foot at the end of the first moto last week at Unadilla when he collided with a lapper late in the moto. He went on to win the moto, but had a noticeable limp after the race.

We’ll update his status for the season finale at Ironman when more information is known.