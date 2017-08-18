Watch: Season Three, Episode Four of MX Nation

Film: Red Bull | Troy Adamitis

Heading into RedBud, the Lucas Oil Motocross Championship title is within reach of Marvin Musquin, Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, and Jason Anderson. But, in this high-stakes world, overcoming mental challenges from injury or trash-talk is crucial to win.

Helmed by Troy Adamitis, the motocross series “MX Nation” is once again lifting the curtain to peek behind the scenes of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Behind the speed, the trophies, and the fame lies hard work, sacrifice, and struggle. Follow the racers as they challenge each other and themselves for racing glory. What happens on race day is only a fraction of the battle. This is MX Nation.