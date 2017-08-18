New Zealand Announces Motocross of Nations Lineup Change

With just over a month until the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, Team New Zealand is forced to make a change to their original lineup.

Rhys Carter, who competed in the first two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with the help of Shayne King, was slated to race the Open Class but sustained a broken collarbone while testing and will miss the MXoN.

“Absolutely guttered had a practice crash yesterday braking my collarbone pretty good. Unfortunately this will put me out of the MXON this year which hurts just that much more. Good luck to the boys you will smash it,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to Andy McGechan of Stuff.co.nz, the team has selected Hamish Harwood as his replacement. Harwood, who has previously rode for the team in 2014 and 2016, is the two-time and current MX2 champion in New Zealand.

“We all know how fit Hamish Harwood is," Team New Zealand manager Bevan Weal told McGechan. "He raced two separate classes at the New Zealand nationals this year and he's doing the same in Australia right now. He's race-fit and ready to go.”

Harwood will join Cody Cooper (MXGP and pictured above) and Josiah Natzke (MX2) on the team.