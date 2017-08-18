How to Watch: Budds Creek and More

How to Watch Budds Creek and More

August 18, 2017 2:00pm
by:

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 11th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 19.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on tap this weekend is round 16 of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the Grand Prix of Sweden.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD
Saturday, August 19

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - NBC

250 Moto 2 - 7:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Friday, August 25

250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD
Saturday, August 19

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area. 

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla
Sunday, August 20

MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla
Saturday, August 19 | Sunday, August 20

Saturday

EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO400
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA373
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France369
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom299
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA263
Full Standings

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA413
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN350
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA324
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France299
5Alex Martin Millville, MN296
Full Standings

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 605
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 508
3rd Gautier Paulin 486
4th Clement Desalle 483
5th Tim Gajser 406

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 629
2nd Jeremy Seewer 580
3rd Benoit Paturel 476
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 467
5th Julien Lieber 428

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship

450 Entry List

250 Entry List

2017 Numbers

Race Center

FOLLOW RACER X

Twitter - @racerxonline

Instagram - racerxonline

Facebook

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Race Day Schedule

7 am - 2 pm Will Call
7:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 am Chapel Service
8:15 am - 8:30 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:50 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 am - 9 am Track Maintenance
9 am - 9:15 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 am - 9:50 am Track Maintenance
9:45 am - 9:50 am 450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:50 am - 10:05 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:10 am - 10:15 am 450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:15 am - 10:30 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 am - 10:45 am Track Maintenance
10:40 am - 10:45 am 250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:45 am - 11 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:05 am - 11:10 am 250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:10 am - 11:25 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:25 am - 11:35 am Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:50 am 450 Consolation Race
11:55 am - 12:10 pm 250 Consolation Race
12:10 pm - 12:45 pm Track Maintenance
12:25 pm - 1 pm Opening Ceremonies
12:55 pm - 1:05 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm 450 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 1:55 pm Podium Interviews
1:55 pm - 2:05 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm 250 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 2:55 pm Podium Interviews
2:55 pm - 3:05 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm 450 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm 450 Winners Circle
3:55 pm - 4:05 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm 250 Class Moto #2
4:50 pm - 5:05 pm 250 Winners Circle
5:05 pm - 5:35 pm Press Conference
6 pm - 8 pm Amateur Registration for Sunday Racing