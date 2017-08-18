How to Watch: Budds Creek and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 11th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 19.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Also on tap this weekend is round 16 of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the Grand Prix of Sweden.
Below is your guide to the weekend.
LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS
TV Schedule
ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD
Saturday, August 19
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV
Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
450 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - NBC
250 Moto 2 - 7:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Friday, August 25
250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD
Saturday, August 19
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.
International
Online
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Television
The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.
TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla
Sunday, August 20
MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla
Saturday, August 19 | Sunday, August 20
Saturday
EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
2017 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|400
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|373
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|369
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|299
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|263
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|413
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|350
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|299
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|605
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|508
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|486
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|483
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|406
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|629
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|580
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|476
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|467
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|428
OTHER LINKS
Live Timing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship
FOLLOW RACER X
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Race Day Schedule
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:30 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:45 am
|Chapel Service
|8:15 am - 8:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:50 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 am - 9 am
|Track Maintenance
|9 am - 9:15 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 am - 9:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 am - 9:50 am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|9:50 am - 10:05 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:10 am - 10:15 am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:15 am - 10:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 am - 10:45 am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:45 am - 11 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:05 am - 11:10 am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|11:10 am - 11:25 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:25 am - 11:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 am - 11:50 am
|450 Consolation Race
|11:55 am - 12:10 pm
|250 Consolation Race
|12:10 pm - 12:45 pm
|Track Maintenance
|12:25 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|12:55 pm - 1:05 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 1:55 pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:55 pm - 2:05 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 2:55 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2:55 pm - 3:05 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|3:55 pm - 4:05 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:50 pm - 5:05 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|5:05 pm - 5:35 pm
|Press Conference
|6 pm - 8 pm
|Amateur Registration for Sunday Racing