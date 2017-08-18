How to Watch: Budds Creek and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 11th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the GEICO Motorcycle Budds Creek National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 19.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on tap this weekend is round 16 of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the Grand Prix of Sweden.

Below is your guide to the weekend.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD

Saturday, August 19

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

450 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - NBC

250 Moto 2 - 7:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW

Friday, August 25

250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 11 | Budds Creek | mechanicsville, MD

Saturday, August 19

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)



In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla

Sunday, August 20

MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 16 | MXGP OF Sweden | Uddevalla

Saturday, August 19 | Sunday, August 20

Saturday

EMX 150 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 11:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 150 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross