FXR Launches 2018 Gear Line
Winnipeg, MB - FXR Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2018 MX Collection, launching August 18, 2017. FXR has a passion for creating a higher standard in high-performance motocross racewear. Through extensive research, development, and testing in actual races and months of working hand in hand with our team riders on every detail, FXR has produced the FXR 2018 MX Collection; the lightest, most comfortable high-performance motocross gear on the market.
For more information FXRRacing.com/moto.
REVO Collection
The Revo line is FXR’s premium gear. Putting the rider first, with a focus on ergonomic fit and ultra-light weight performance. The Revo moto pants and jersey will deliver on the finish line.
The Revo Pant offers an industry leading fit and performance. The fit is created by our tailored approach and innovative 4-way stretch poly/span lightweight fabric panels. The Revo pant incorporates a pre-shaped leg construction with ultra-lightweight fabrics to offer the ultimate balance of comfort and performance.
The Revo Jersey is a slim fit lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and comfort, along with proprietary moisture-wicking yarns that provide quick-dry performance
MISSION Collection
The Mission line is FXR’s mid-level gear line. With a focus on performance fit and durability the Mission moto pants and jersey will give you what you are looking for.
The Mission Pant offers the best balance between fit and durability. The Mission pant incorporates tough 900D fabric construction with light weight 600D fabric to offer the best comfort and mobility.
The Mission Jersey combines a lightweight polyester-spandex mesh with polyester knit for the best balance in comfort and air flow with an athletic fit.
CLUTCH MX Prime Collection
The Clutch line is FXR’s entry-level gear line. With performance and value in mind. The construction and colorways are made to appeal to a wide variety of riders.
The Clutch Pant offers great durability and allows you to stand out on the track. With strategically placed stretch panels, giving you maximum mobility.
The Clutch Jersey is a high-performance polyester birdseye knit with a classic fit.
CLUTCH Retro Collection
The Clutch Retro line is FXR’s entry-level gear line with a classic twist. This gear has your performance and value in mind. The construction and colorways are made to appeal to a wide variety of riders.
REVO Off-road Collection
The Revo Off-road line takes our industries leading fit and performance and brings it into the off-road market. Using our tested light weight performance fabrics with an ultra-clean design.
Using the same tailored approach from our REVO pant. The innovative 4-way stretch poly/span lightweight fabric thigh panels and the 600D fabric leg construction. This gives you the benefits of ultra-lightweight and durably all in one.
The Revo Off-road Jersey is a slim fit, lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and comfort, along with proprietary moisture-wicking yarns that provide quick-dry performance.