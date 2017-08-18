FXR Launches 2018 Gear Line

Winnipeg, MB - FXR Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2018 MX Collection, launching August 18, 2017. FXR has a passion for creating a higher standard in high-performance motocross racewear. Through extensive research, development, and testing in actual races and months of working hand in hand with our team riders on every detail, FXR has produced the FXR 2018 MX Collection; the lightest, most comfortable high-performance motocross gear on the market.

REVO Collection

The Revo line is FXR’s premium gear. Putting the rider first, with a focus on ergonomic fit and ultra-light weight performance. The Revo moto pants and jersey will deliver on the finish line.

The Revo Pant offers an industry leading fit and performance. The fit is created by our tailored approach and innovative 4-way stretch poly/span lightweight fabric panels. The Revo pant incorporates a pre-shaped leg construction with ultra-lightweight fabrics to offer the ultimate balance of comfort and performance.

The Revo Jersey is a slim fit lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for superior air flow and comfort, along with proprietary moisture-wicking yarns that provide quick-dry performance