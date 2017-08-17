The List: Freeriding Today

The freeriding revolution of the 1990s begat freestyle as an actual sport and competition—and then ESPN's X Games took it from there.

But for the last three years, X Games has brought back the original element of freeriding. Comps on a stadium floor are still a big deal, but freestyle began with crazy video clips of crazy guys doing crazy things in crazy places. That's where X Games Real Moto comes in—it's bringing it all back. The concept, created from similar contests for skate and snowboarding, features five big hitters from the freeriding world: Tyler Bereman, Kris Foster, Axell Hodges, Jackson Strong, and Ronnie Renner. They each submitted an edit, and we must say they're all mind-blowing.

Two awards are up for grabs. Judges will awarded X Games gold, silver, and bronze medals, which will be announced as part of an hour-long “World of X Games” ABC broadcast on Saturday, August 27. The second award is Fan Favorite, which is voted on by you, the fans. It will be announced on XGames.com on Monday, August 28. Voting ends on Monday, August 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

To cast your vote, visit XGames.com.

With visions of 1990s Crusty Demons and Terrafirma in our heads, it's amazing to see 90-second clips from today and see just how far this has evolved. Carve out a few minutes today and enjoy the ride.

Tyler Bereman

Age: 25 | Hometown: Templeton, California | Bike: Kawasaki KX450F | Most recent video part: Monster Energy's "Doonies 3" | X Games Minneapolis 2017 QuarterPipe High Jump silver medalist | Filmer: Ryan Walters