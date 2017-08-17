Justin Barcia Will Miss Budds Creek

AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia has not been cleared by doctors and will miss the Budds Creek National on Saturday, round 11 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. The team made the official announcement today.

Barcia initially sustained a concussion at the Washougal National after a big crash in qualifying. Barcia spent quite a while on the ground as the Alpinestars Medical Crew tended to him before eventually being loaded on a stretcher and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He was later released and returned to the track.

Following a week off in the championship, Barcia felt better and even rode press day at Unadilla last weekend before the team announced late Friday he had not been cleared to compete.

The team said they would provide an update on Barcia’s status for the final round at Ironman at a later date.