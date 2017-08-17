Injury Report: Budds Creek

450MX JASON ANDERSON – VARIOUS | OUT Comment: The plug has officially been pulled on Anderson’s season due to multiple injuries. First he tweaked his back practicing for Southwick, then he sustained serious road rash on his hands when he crashed on his bicycle. He’s also been dealing with the effects of the broken foot he suffered at the MXoN last year. He underwent surgery last week to have a plate removed and is out for the season and will focus on being 100 percent for 2018. JUSTIN BARCIA – HEAD | OUT Comment: Barcia sat Washougal out after crashing and getting knocked out in practice. The team thought he’d be okay for Unadilla, but he end up not getting clearance to ride. He's out for Budds Creek.

Barcia has been ruled out for the weekend. Rich Shepherd

JOSH GRANT – KNEE | OUT Comment: Grant will miss Budds Creek after having surgery to fix a knee injury sustained at Southwick. DAVI MILLSAPS – WRISTS | OUT Comment: Millsaps had surgery to fix his injured wrists after supercross. There is no set date for his return. KEN ROCZEN – WRIST, ELBOW, FOREARM | OUT Comment: Roczen suffered a big crash at Anaheim 2 and is still recovering from injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). BROC TICKLE – SHOULDER | OUT Comment: Tickle is out for the season with a dislocated shoulder suffered at RedBud. 250MX AUSTIN FORKNER – CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: Forkner is out for Budds Creek after a big concussion suffered in practice before Millville. JUSTIN HILL – WRIST | OUT Comment: Hill injured his wrist during practice at Millville and will miss Budds Creek. ALEX MARTIN – COLLARBONE AND SCAPULA | OUT Comment: Martin is out for the season after injuring his scapula and collarbone while practicing. CAMERON MCADOO – SHOULDER | OUT Comment: McAdoo will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

McAdoo went 15-16-33-31-40-40 in the three rounds he raced this summer. Jeff Kardas