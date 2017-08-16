Watch: 2017 X Games Real Moto
For a third straight year, X Games is rolling out the Real Moto event with some heavy hitters. The concept, created from similar contests for skate and snowboarding, will feature five freeriding athletes in a one-round, winner-take-all format.
The judge-awarded X Games gold, silver, and bronze medals will be announced as part of an hour-long “World of X Games” ABC broadcast on Saturday, August 27. The Fan Favorite, which is voted on by you, the fans, will be announced on XGames.com on Monday, August 28. Voting ends on Monday, August 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST.
The roster includes: Tyler Bereman, Kris Foster, Axell Hodges, Jackson Strong, and Ronnie Renner.
To cast your vote, visit XGames.com.
Tyler Bereman
Age: 25 | Hometown: Templeton, California | Bike: Kawasaki KX450F | Most recent video part: Monster Energy's "Doonies 3" | X Games Minneapolis 2017 QuarterPipe High Jump silver medalist | Filmer: Ryan Walters
Kris Foster
Age: 29 | Hometown: Kamloops, British Columbia | Bike: Kawasaki | Most recent video part: Ender, Monster Energy's "Doonies 3" | Real Moto 2016 silver medalist | Filmer: Anthony Vitale
Axell Hodges
Age: 20 | Hometown: Encinitas, California | Bike: Kawasaki KX450 | Most recent web video part: Monster Energy's "Slaytown" | Real Moto 2016 Fan Favorite | Filmer: Ash Hodges
Jackson Strong
Age: 25 | Hometown: Lockhart, NSW, Australia | Bike: Yamaha YZ250, Panthera CR500 | Most recent video part: Opener, Headstrong Films' "The Winter Chapter" | Three-time X Games Moto X Best Trick gold medalist | Filmer: Ben Heidrich
Ronnie Renner
Age: 40 | Hometown: Floral City, Florida | Bike: KTM 450 SX-F | Most recent video part: Web series, RBMH's "Ride Out With Renner" | Real Moto 2015 gold, 2016 bronze | Filmer: Spencer Cordovano