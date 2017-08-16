Watch: 2017 X Games Real Moto

For a third straight year, X Games is rolling out the Real Moto event with some heavy hitters. The concept, created from similar contests for skate and snowboarding, will feature five freeriding athletes in a one-round, winner-take-all format.

The judge-awarded X Games gold, silver, and bronze medals will be announced as part of an hour-long “World of X Games” ABC broadcast on Saturday, August 27. The Fan Favorite, which is voted on by you, the fans, will be announced on XGames.com on Monday, August 28. Voting ends on Monday, August 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The roster includes: Tyler Bereman, Kris Foster, Axell Hodges, Jackson Strong, and Ronnie Renner.

To cast your vote, visit XGames.com.

Tyler Bereman

Age: 25 | Hometown: Templeton, California | Bike: Kawasaki KX450F | Most recent video part: Monster Energy's "Doonies 3" | X Games Minneapolis 2017 QuarterPipe High Jump silver medalist | Filmer: Ryan Walters