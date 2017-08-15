The Netherlands Announces Motocross of Nations Team

On the day that host nation Great Britain announced a team of Dean Wilson, Max Anstie, and Tommy Searle, The Netherlands have announced a strong team of Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, and Brian Bogers for the 2017 Motocross of Nations.

The same three members finished runner-up to France at last year’s MXoN in Italy, losing out on the Chamberlain Trophy by just one point.

“For the first time in years, we come to the start with the same trio as in previous Nations,” said Dutch coach Marcel Hartman in a statement. “This year there are many teams that are evenly matched in terms of level, but Jeffrey, Glenn, and Brian are well attuned to one another. Therefore, we have certainly not inferior to the rest and we will again compete for the podium this year.”

Following a slow start to his maiden MXGP season due to a hand injury, Jeffrey Herlings is coming on strong, winning consecutive Grands Prix at Lommel and Switzerland. He is currently second in MXGP points to Antonio Cairoli.

Coldenhoff, who is also a member of Red Bull KTM alongside Herlings and Cairoli, is currently 11th in MXGP points. Bogers is currently eighth in MX2 points.