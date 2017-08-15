Sign of the (Lap) Times: Unadilla

Normally mud races aren't the most exciting to watch as the pack often gets spread out quickly and whoever gets the holeshot has a huge advantage. However, the racing at Unadilla was fairly close for a mud race with the first 450 moto being decided by two seconds and the second 450 moto by nine, both being won by Marvin Musquin.

The wet conditions also added some drama to the championship as it allowed Musquin to cut a huge chunk out of Eli Tomac's points lead, as Tomac struggled all day with 10-5 scores for ninth overall.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450 Moto 1

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:14.182 4 2:18.040 Marvin Musquin 2 4th 2:14.278 6 2:17.616 Justin Bogle 3 2nd 2:14.301 7 2:18.250 Blake Baggett 4 38th 2:15.049 1 2:16.426 Matt Bisceglia 5 3rd 2:15.052 2 2:19.663 Cole Seely 6 5th 2:15.641 6 2:20.660 Christian Craig 7 10th 2:16.323 5 2:22.095 Eli Tomac 8 6th 2:16.392 5 2:21.008 Weston Peick 9 7th 2:16.627 2 2:21.390 Cooper Webb 10 8th 2:16.846 5 2:21.623 Martin Davalos

450 Moto 2

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 2:32.908 1 2:38.947 Martin Davalos 2 1st 2:33.223 3 2:38.947 Marvin Musquin 3 8th 2:36.169 4 2:45.703 Benny Bloss 4 3rd 2:36.969 5 2:39.870 Cooper Webb 5 11th 2:37.287 2 2:51.798 Blake Baggett 6 6th 2:38.126 2 2:45.389 Cole Seely 7 5th 2:38.467 2 2:42.649 Eli Tomac 8 4th 2:38.750 5 2:41.126 Dean Wilson 9 7th 2:41.827 4 2:45.637 Matt Bisceglia 10 10th 2:41.908 5 2:49.425 Justin Bogle

250 Moto 1

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 2:10.249 4 2:13.119 Joey Savatgy 2 5th 2:10.582 3 2:14.144 Adam Cianciarulo 3 2nd 2:10.977 2 2:13.253 Jeremy Martin 4 4th 2:11.016 3 2:13.787 Aaron Plessinger 5 3rd 2:11.130 4 2:13.591 Zach Osborne 6 6th 2:11.434 3 2:15.036 Dylan Ferrandis 7 12th 2:12.823 4 2:16.652 Justin Cooper 8 7th 2:13.035 8 2:15.093 Chase Sexton 9 9th 2:13.066 3 2:15.644 Mitchell Harrison 10 11th 2:13.094 3 2:16.326 Colt Nichols

250 Moto 2

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 2:25.863 4 2:29.462 Justin Cooper 2 1st 2:25.904 4 2:29.061 Jeremy Martin 3 5th 2:25.927 3 2:32.422 Zach Osborne 4 10th 2:26.129 3 2:34.349 Aaron Plessinger 5 4th 2:26.543 3 2:32.089 Joey Savatgy 6 3rd 2:26.618 6 2:30.145 Dylan Ferrandis 7 6th 2:27.128 3 2:33.524 RJ Hampshire 8 8th 2:28.097 3 2:35.201 Adam Cianciarulo 9 9th 2:30.525 3 2:37.160 Colt Nichols 10 7th 2:31.596 5 2:36.092 Kyle Cunningham

Two very Different Motos

It's not very often that we get to see one moto that's dry and then the next moto turns out to be a complete mud fest, and on top of that, have the same rider finish near the top in both motos. Jeremy Martin finished second in the first 250 moto and won the second, and with that, his lap times gave us a great picture of how much slower the track was when it got wet. Take a look at the difference and also keep in mind that they didn't go down the Screw U section, which would have added even more time.