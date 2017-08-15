Online Poll

Over the weekend at round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the American Motorcyclist Association announced the three riders that would represent Team USA at the 2017 Motocross of Nations.

Honda HRC’s Cole Seely will ride MXGP, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne will ride MX2, while current FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 competitor Thomas Covington will move up to the 450 and ride the Open Class.

How do you think the team will fare at this years event at Matterley Basin?