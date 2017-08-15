Great Britain Names 2017 Motocross of Nations Team

With the United States, France, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Canada, and a host of other countries having already announced their teams for the 2017 Motocross of Nations, there were just a few big announcements left—one of which was the host country of Great Britain.

Today, team manager Mark Chamberlain, in conjunction with the ACU Motocross Committee, named Max Anstie (MXGP), Dean Wilson (Open), and Tommy Searle (MX2) to the team.

“Dean is having a great season in the U.S. and after meetings with Husqvarna Factory Racing on Sunday in Switzerland, they have agreed to supply Dean with bikes and assistance for the race which has made the decision straight forward,” said team manager Mark Chamberlain in a statement. “Max is having a great season and showed again in Switzerland that he is a potential class winner and he has expressed how much he is looking forward to and preparing for the race. For the MX2 class we have gone with Tommy as I feel that after nine months off he still has a turn of speed, that on a 250F in six weeks time will be even greater again. His commitment to Team GB over the years and the belief I have is that he is still a world-class rider with a lot more to give. Overall it’s a strong team with experience that the fans can now really get behind leading up to and at the race. I'd like to thank all of the riders that have made themselves available for selection and shown how much riding for their country means to them now and in the future."

With Shaun Simpson currently out with injury, the decision to have Wilson and Anstie on the big bikes was a rather easy one for Chamberlain. Searle, who made his 2017 season-debut last weekend in Switzerland, will drop down to the 250F.

The 2017 Motocross of Nations will take place at Matterley Basin on October 1.