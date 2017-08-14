Wake-Up Call

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS
Unadilla - 250
Unadilla Motocross - New Berlin, NYFull Results
Unadilla - 450
Unadilla Motocross - New Berlin, NYFull Results
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|413
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|350
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|324
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|299
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|285
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|283
|8
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|235
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|229
|10
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|210
|11
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|184
|12
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|13
|Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|138
|14
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|138
|15
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|110
|16
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|100
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|92
|18
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|91
|19
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|88
|20
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|68
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|400
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|373
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|369
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|299
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|263
|6
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|243
|7
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|241
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|216
|9
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|213
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|211
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|179
|12
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|172
|13
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|167
|14
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|146
|15
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|143
|16
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|129
|17
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|91
|18
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|55
|19
|Josh Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|48
|20
|Heath Harrison
|Silverhill, AL
|42
FIM MOTOCROSS World CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 15 – MXGP of Switzerland – Frauenfeld-Gachnang
MXGP
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|15
|25
|KTM
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|18
|22
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Antonio Cairoli
|20
|18
|KTM
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|16
|20
|Yamaha
|5th
|Max Anstie
|22
|9
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Tim Gajser
|14
|16
|Honda
|7th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|13
|15
|Yamaha
|8th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|12
|13
|Honda
|9th
|Arnaud Tonus
|25
|0
|Yamaha
|10th
|Max Nagl
|8
|14
|Husqvarna
|11th
|Alessandro Lupino
|10
|11
|Honda
|12th
|Clement Desalle
|11
|10
|Kawasaki
|13th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|6
|12
|KTM
|14th
|Kevin Strijbos
|7
|8
|Suzuki
|15th
|Tommy Searle
|5
|6
|Kawasaki
|16th
|Rui Goncalves
|3
|7
|Husqvarna
|17th
|Arminas Jasikonas
|9
|0
|Suzuki
|18th
|Damon Graulus
|1
|5
|Honda
|19th
|Martin Michek
|0
|4
|KTM
|20th
|Ken de Dycker
|4
|0
|Honda
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Benoit Paturel
|22
|25
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|25
|16
|Suzuki
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|20
|20
|KTM
|4th
|Thomas Covington
|14
|22
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Jorge Prado
|18
|18
|KTM
|6th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|15
|15
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Ben Watson
|10
|13
|KTM
|8th
|Darian Sanayei
|11
|12
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|12
|11
|KTM
|10th
|Michele Cervellin
|13
|9
|Honda
|11th
|Alvin Östlund
|8
|8
|Yamaha
|12th
|Julien Lieber
|16
|0
|KTM
|13th
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|14
|Suzuki
|14th
|Brian Bogers
|4
|10
|KTM
|15th
|Brent Van doninck
|6
|7
|Yamaha
|16th
|Stephen Rubini
|5
|5
|Kawasaki
|17th
|Conrad Mewse
|7
|3
|Husqvarna
|18th
|Henry Jacobi
|3
|6
|Husqvarna
|19th
|Brian Hsu
|9
|0
|Husqvarna
|20th
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|0
|4
|Husqvarna
EMX250
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|RACE 1 POINTS
|RACE 2 POINTS
|BIKE
|1st
|Tristan Charboneau
|25
|20
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Morgan Lesiardo
|16
|25
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Mathys Boisrame
|15
|18
|Honda
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|18
|14
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Jed Beaton
|9
|22
|Honda
|6th
|Adrien Malaval
|14
|16
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Ruben Fernandez
|22
|8
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Pierre Goupillon
|10
|15
|KTM
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|12
|13
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Jere Haavisto
|11
|11
|KTM
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|605
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|508
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|486
|4th
|Clement Desalle
|483
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|406
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|401
|7th
|Max Nagl
|358
|8th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|348
|9th
|Arnaud Tonus
|328
|10th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|320
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|629
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|580
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|476
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|467
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|428
|6th
|Thomas Covington
|387
|7th
|Jorge Prado
|351
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|308
|9th
|Hunter Lawrence
|260
|10th
|Brent Van doninck
|259
EMX250 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Morgan Lesiardo
|268
|2nd
|Simone Furlotti
|242
|3rd
|Alberto Forato
|192
|4th
|Ruben Fernandez
|192
|5th
|Marshal Weltin
|175
|6th
|Jago Geerts
|171
|7th
|Ken Bengtson
|170
|8th
|Tristan Charboneau
|159
|9th
|Mathys Boisrame
|157
|10th
|Miro Sihvonen
|126
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Round 10 - RJ Motosport Park - Barrie, Ontario
MX1
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Christophe Pourcel
|2nd
|1st
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|1st
|4th
|Honda
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|6th
|3rd
|Yamaha
|4th
|Jeremy Medaglia
|4th
|9th
|Honda
|5th
|Cade Clason
|7th
|6th
|KTM
|6th
|Kyle Chisholm
|9th
|5th
|Yamaha
|7th
|Mike Brown
|8th
|7th
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|12th
|8th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Kyle Keast
|11th
|10th
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Tyler Medaglia
|DNF
|2nd
|Honda
MX2
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|1st
|3rd
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|4th
|1st
|Honda
|3rd
|Jacob Hayes
|3rd
|2nd
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jesse Pettis
|2nd
|4th
|Yamaha
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|6th
|5th
|Yamaha
|6th
|Connoer Mullennix
|7th
|6th
|KTM
|7th
|Casey Keast
|8th
|8th
|Yamaha
|8th
|Jeremy Pronovost
|11th
|9th
|Yamaha
|9th
|Jerett Pesci
|15th
|7th
|KTM
|10th
|Michael Fowler
|13th
|11th
|Yamaha
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|520
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|517
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|479
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|432
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|405
|6th
|Kyle Chisholm
|380
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|349
|8th
|Tim Tremblay
|334
|9th
|Cade Clason
|320
|10th
|Keylan Meston
|266
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|468
|2nd
|Dylan Wright
|424
|3rd
|Ryan Surratt
|423
|4th
|Jacoby Hayes
|361
|5th
|Jesse Pettis
|334
|6th
|Casey Keast
|320
|7th
|Josh Osby
|307
|8th
|Cole Thompson
|298
|9th
|Hayden Halstead
|296
|10th
|Davey Fraser
|281
AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS
Round 9 – Toowoomba – Queensland
MX1 450 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Kyle Peters
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|5th
|Kade Mosig
|6th
|Luke Clout
|7th
|Luke Styke
|8th
|Dylan Long
|9th
|Todd Waters
|10th
|Callum Norton
MX2 250 Pro
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Egan Mastin
|2nd
|Wilson Todd
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|4th
|Hayden Mellross
|5th
|Hamish Harwood
|6th
|Jay Wilson
|7th
|Dylan Wills
|8th
|Kyle Webster
|9th
|Kaleb Barham
|10th
|Jayden Rykers
MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|633
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|533
|3rd
|Kade Mosig
|489
|4th
|Todd Waters
|468
|5th
|Luke Styke
|455
|6th
|Luke Clout
|431
|7th
|Kyle Peters
|425
|8th
|Brett Metcalfe
|375
|9th
|Nathan Crawford
|358
|10th
|Joel Green
|300
MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|550
|2nd
|Egan Mastin
|547
|3rd
|Mitchell Evans
|536
|4th
|Hamish Harwood
|479
|5th
|Kyle Webster
|446
|6th
|Dylan Wills
|431
|7th
|Jayden Rykers
|414
|8th
|Jackson Richardson
|365
|9th
|Richie Evans
|350
|10th
|Joel Evans
|313
OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS
XC1
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|211
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|192
|3rd
|Steward Baylor
|159
|4th
|Ricky Russell
|144
|5th
|Grant Baylor
|124
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|109
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|99
|8th
|Russell Bobbitt
|96
|9th
|Ryan Sipes
|95
|10th
|Christopher Bach
|88
XC2
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|243
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|186
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|186
|4th
|Micael Witkowski
|159
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|140
|6th
|Austin Lee
|126
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|118
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|109
|9th
|Samuel Evans
|85
|10th
|Zach Nolan
|79
XC3
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jason Thomas
|232
|2nd
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|180
|3rd
|Hunter Neuwirth
|180
|4th
|Jack Edmondson
|145
|5th
|Joshua Adkins
|115
|6th
|Jaryn Williams
|114
|7th
|Devan Welch
|97
|8th
|Paul Whibley
|67
|9th
|Dustin Gibson
|61
|10th
|Nate Smith
|47
WXC
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Becca Sheets
|170
|2nd
|Tayla Jones
|160
|3rd
|Mackenzie Tricker
|144
|4th
|Rachel Gutish
|100
|5th
|Brooke Cosner
|86
|6th
|Kendall LaFollette
|80
|7th
|Shelby Rolen
|74
|8th
|Taylor Johnston
|32
|9th
|Natasha LaChapelle
|31
|10th
|Rachael Archer
|26
MX Masters of Germany
MX Masters
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Dennis Ullrich
|128
|2nd
|Jens Getteman
|104
|3rd
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|4th
|Brian Hsu
|80
|5th
|Henry Jacobi
|79
|6th
|Christian Brockel
|71
|7th
|Cedric Grobben
|65
|8th
|Bence Szvoboda
|52
|9th
|Jaromir Romancik
|51
|10th
|Jeremy Seewer
|50
Swiss MX Championship
MX Open Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Yves Furlato
|80
|2nd
|Andy Baumgartner
|71
|3rd
|Kim Schaffter
|56
|4th
|Nicolas Bender
|54
|5th
|Petr Smitka
|50
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|50
|7th
|Alain Schafer
|47
|8th
|Jose Butron
|42
|9th
|Valentin Guillod
|42
|10th
|Alexandre Lejeune
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Luca Bruggmann
|87
|2nd
|Killian Auberson
|86
|3rd
|Enzo Steffen
|78
|4th
|Steven Champal
|65
|5th
|Robin Scheiben
|53
|6th
|Maurice Chanton
|52
|7th
|David Schoch
|51
|8th
|Nico Seiler
|49
|9th
|Timothy Jaunin
|41
|10th
|Kevin Auberson
|40
2017 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|Ryan Dungey
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Hill
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Zach Osborne
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Gavin Faith
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|Ryan Breece
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|Justin Cooper
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|Matt Goerke
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Dean Ferris
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graeme Irwin
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Ben Watson
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Hamish Harwood
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|Alfredo Gomez
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike