Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 14, 2017 8:00am
by:

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

Unadilla - 250

- New Berlin, NY

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA1 - 4 Kawasaki KX 250F
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA3 - 5 Husqvarna FC250
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France6 - 3 Yamaha YZ 250F
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY12 - 2 Yamaha YZ 250F
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL5 - 8 Kawasaki KX 250F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH4 - 10 Yamaha YZ 250F
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL8 - 6 Honda CRF250R
9Chase Sexton La Moille, IL7 - 12 Honda CRF250R
10Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX13 - 7 Suzuki RMZ 250
11Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK11 - 9 Yamaha YZ 250F
12Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC10 - 14 KTM 250 SX-F FE
13Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI9 - 16 Yamaha YZ 250F
14Bradley Taft Nixa, MO15 - 13 Yamaha YZ 250F
15Steven Clarke Cairo, GA39 - 11 KTM 250 SX-F
16Joey Crown Metamora, MI18 - 15 Kawasaki KX 250F
17Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA17 - 18 Yamaha YZ 250F
18Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA14 - 40 KTM 250 SX-F FE
19Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA16 - 22 Yamaha YZ 250F
20Jayce Pennington Walnut Hill, IL21 - 17 Yamaha YZ 250F
21Austin Root Chester, SC22 - 19 Husqvarna FC250
22Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ19 - 21 Yamaha YZ 250F
23Cody Williams Barneveld, WI23 - 20 Yamaha YZ 250F
24Jon Ames Riverside, CA20 - 25 Yamaha YZ 250F
25Dakota Kessler Farmingdale, NJ25 - 23 Honda CRF250R
26Coty Schock Dover, DE24 - 24 Honda CRF250R
27Gared Steinke Woodland, CA27 - 27 Husqvarna TC125
28Joshua Prior Hebron, CT31 - 26 Yamaha YZ 250F
29Aaron Zielfelder Madbury, NH29 - 29 Honda CRF250R
30Blaine Silveira Lemoore, CA28 - 31 Honda CRF250R
31Bradley DePrenger Prairie City , IA33 - 28 Honda CRF250R
32William Lofstrom Vernon, CT26 - 35 Yamaha YZ 250F
33Luke Hempen Argyle, IA36 - 30 Yamaha YZ 250F
34Chance Blackburn Spokane, WA34 - 32 KTM 250 SX-F
35Steve Roman Apollo, PA32 - 34 Suzuki RMZ 250
36Tyler Kirschner Columbia, MD30 - 37 Yamaha YZ 250F
37Garret Loppolo Lincoln, CA35 - 33 Yamaha YZ 250F
38Hunter Sayles Merrill, WI37 - 38 KTM 250 SX-F
39Roland Beck Auburn, NY40 - 36 KTM 250 SX-F FE
40Joachim Falden Denmark38 - 39 Yamaha YZ 250F
Full Results

Unadilla - 450

- New Berlin, NY

PositionRiderHometownMotosMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador8 - 2 Husqvarna FC450
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA3 - 6 Honda CRF450R
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC7 - 3 Yamaha YZ 450F
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA2 - 11 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom9 - 4 Husqvarna FC450
7Justin Bogle Cushing, OK4 - 10 Suzuki RMZ 450
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA5 - 9 Honda CRF450R
9Eli Tomac Cortez, CO10 - 5 Kawasaki KX 450F
10Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO15 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
11Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden11 - 13 Honda CRF450R
12Dakota Alix Jay, VT13 - 12 KTM 450 SX-F FE
13Weston Peick Wildomar, CA6 - 20 Suzuki RMZ 450
14Matt Bisceglia Weatherford, TX38 - 7 Suzuki RMZ 450
15Henry Miller Rochester, MN14 - 14 Yamaha YZ 450F
16Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY12 - 18 Suzuki RMZ 450
17Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA18 - 15 Husqvarna FC450
18Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA17 - 17 Suzuki RMZ 450
19Toshiki Tomita Kanazawa, Japan21 - 16 Honda CRF450R
20John Short Pilot Point, TX16 - 31 Yamaha YZ 450F
21Samuel Redman Clarksville, TN23 - 19 Kawasaki KX 450F
22Robert Piazza Easton, PA19 - 21 Honda CRF450R
23Carson Tickle Cary, NC20 - 37 Honda CRF450R
24Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH22 - 23 Honda CRF450R
25Jacob Runkles Sykesville, MD24 - 24 KTM 450 SX-F
26Nick Fratz Oakland, MD27 - 27 KTM 450 SX-F
27Vann Martin Houston, TX25 - 30 Honda CRF450R
28Eric Grondahl Portsmouth, NH28 - 29 Honda CRF450R
29Aaron Lampi Fishkill, NY32 - 26 Yamaha YZ 450F
30Matt Babbitt Cayuga, NY37 - 22 KTM 450 SX-F FE
31Jake Impens Brick, NJ26 - 33 Honda CRF450R
32Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA35 - 25 Kawasaki KX 450F
33Bryce Stewart Huntington Beach, CA29 - 32 Honda CRF450R
34Thomas Coluzzi Kearneysville, WV34 - 28 KTM 450 SX-F
35Dustin Pipes Fresno, CA31 - 35 Suzuki RMZ 450
36Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela33 - 34 Honda CRF450R
37Jeremy Smith Marmora, NJ30 - 39 Yamaha YZ 450F
38Jared Lesher Elderton, PA40 - 36 KTM 350 SX-F
39Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA36 - 40 Yamaha YZ 450F
40Jerry Robin Hamel, MN39 - 38 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA413
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN350
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA324
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France299
5Alex Martin Millville, MN296
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH285
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL283
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK235
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI229
10Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC210
11Austin Forkner Richards, MO184
12R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL163
13Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA138
14Chase Sexton La Moille, IL138
15Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ110
16Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA100
17Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA92
18Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX91
19Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR88
20Bradley Taft Nixa, MO68
Full Standings

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO400
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA373
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France369
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom299
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA263
6Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador243
7Justin Bogle Cushing, OK241
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM216
9Weston Peick Wildomar, CA213
10Cooper Webb Newport, NC211
11Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden179
12Justin Barcia Monroe, NY172
13Christian Craig Hemet, CA167
14Broc Tickle Holly, MI146
15Josh Grant Riverside, CA143
16Dakota Alix Jay, VT129
17Henry Miller Rochester, MN91
18John Short Pilot Point, TX55
19Josh Mosiman Sebastopol, CA48
20Heath Harrison Silverhill, AL42
Full Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS World CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 15 – MXGP of Switzerland – Frauenfeld-Gachnang

MXGP

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Jeffrey Herlings 15 25 KTM
2nd Gautier Paulin 18 22 Husqvarna
3rd Antonio Cairoli 20 18 KTM
4th Romain Febvre 16 20 Yamaha
5th Max Anstie 22 9 Husqvarna
6th Tim Gajser 14 16 Honda
7th Jeremy Van Horebeek 13 15 Yamaha
8th Evgeny Bobryshev 12 13 Honda
9th Arnaud Tonus 25 0 Yamaha
10th Max Nagl 8 14 Husqvarna
11th Alessandro Lupino 10 11 Honda
12th Clement Desalle 11 10 Kawasaki
13th Glenn Coldenhoff 6 12 KTM
14th Kevin Strijbos 7 8 Suzuki
15th Tommy Searle 5 6 Kawasaki
16th Rui Goncalves 3 7 Husqvarna
17th Arminas Jasikonas 9 0 Suzuki
18th Damon Graulus 1 5 Honda
19th Martin Michek 0 4 KTM
20th Ken de Dycker 4 0 Honda

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Benoit Paturel 22 25 Yamaha
2nd Jeremy Seewer 25 16 Suzuki
3rd Pauls Jonass 20 20 KTM
4th Thomas Covington 14 22 Husqvarna
5th Jorge Prado 18 18 KTM
6th Thomas Kjer Olsen 15 15 Husqvarna
7th Ben Watson 10 13 KTM
8th Darian Sanayei 11 12 Kawasaki
9th Calvin Vlaanderen 12 11 KTM
10th Michele Cervellin 13 9 Honda
11th Alvin Östlund 8 8 Yamaha
12th Julien Lieber 16 0 KTM
13th Hunter Lawrence 0 14 Suzuki
14th Brian Bogers 4 10 KTM
15th Brent Van doninck 6 7 Yamaha
16th Stephen Rubini 5 5 Kawasaki
17th Conrad Mewse 7 3 Husqvarna
18th Henry Jacobi 3 6 Husqvarna
19th Brian Hsu 9 0 Husqvarna
20th Giuseppe Tropepe 0 4 Husqvarna

EMX250

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE
1st Tristan Charboneau 25 20 Kawasaki
2nd Morgan Lesiardo 16 25 Kawasaki
3rd Mathys Boisrame 15 18 Honda
4th Marshal Weltin 18 14 Kawasaki
5th Jed Beaton 9 22 Honda
6th Adrien Malaval 14 16 Husqvarna
7th Ruben Fernandez 22 8 Kawasaki
8th Pierre Goupillon 10 15 KTM
9th Todd Kellett 12 13 Husqvarna
10th Jere Haavisto 11 11 KTM

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 605
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 508
3rd Gautier Paulin 486
4th Clement Desalle 483
5th Tim Gajser 406
6th Romain Febvre 401
7th Max Nagl 358
8th Jeremy Van Horebeek 348
9th Arnaud Tonus 328
10th Evgeny Bobryshev 320

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 629
2nd Jeremy Seewer 580
3rd Benoit Paturel 476
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 467
5th Julien Lieber 428
6th Thomas Covington 387
7th Jorge Prado 351
8th Brian Bogers 308
9th Hunter Lawrence 260
10th Brent Van doninck 259

EMX250 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Morgan Lesiardo 268
2nd Simone Furlotti 242
3rd Alberto Forato 192
4th Ruben Fernandez 192
5th Marshal Weltin 175
6th Jago Geerts  171
7th Ken Bengtson 170
8th Tristan Charboneau 159
9th Mathys Boisrame 157
10th Miro Sihvonen 126

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Round 10 - RJ Motosport Park - Barrie, Ontario

MX1

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Christophe Pourcel 2nd 1st Husqvarna
2nd Colton Facciotti 1st 4th Honda
3rd Matt Goerke 6th 3rd Yamaha
4th Jeremy Medaglia 4th 9th Honda
5th Cade Clason 7th 6th KTM
6th Kyle Chisholm 9th 5th Yamaha
7th Mike Brown 8th 7th Husqvarna
8th Tim Tremblay 12th 8th Yamaha
9th Kyle Keast 11th 10th Husqvarna
10th  Tyler Medaglia DNF 2nd Honda

MX2

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 1st 3rd Yamaha
2nd Dylan Wright 4th 1st Honda
3rd Jacob Hayes 3rd 2nd Kawasaki
4th Jesse Pettis 2nd 4th Yamaha
5th Marco Cannella 6th 5th Yamaha
6th Connoer Mullennix 7th 6th KTM
7th Casey Keast 8th 8th Yamaha
8th Jeremy Pronovost 11th 9th Yamaha
9th Jerett Pesci 15th 7th KTM
10th  Michael Fowler 13th 11th Yamaha

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 520
2nd Christophe Pourcel 517
3rd Colton Facciotti 479
4th Mike Alessi 432
5th Tyler Medaglia 405
6th Kyle Chisholm 380
7th Dillan Epstein 349
8th Tim Tremblay 334
9th Cade Clason 320
10th  Keylan Meston 266

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 468
2nd Dylan Wright 424
3rd Ryan Surratt 423
4th Jacoby Hayes 361
5th Jesse Pettis 334
6th Casey Keast 320
7th Josh Osby 307
8th Cole Thompson 298
9th Hayden Halstead 296
10th  Davey Fraser 281

AUSTRALIAN MX NATIONALS

Round 9 – Toowoomba – Queensland

MX1 450 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Kyle Peters
4th Nathan Crawford
5th Kade Mosig
6th Luke Clout
7th Luke Styke
8th Dylan Long
9th Todd Waters
10th Callum Norton

MX2 250 Pro

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Egan Mastin
2nd Wilson Todd
3rd Mitchell Evans
4th Hayden Mellross
5th Hamish Harwood
6th Jay Wilson
7th Dylan Wills
8th Kyle Webster
9th Kaleb Barham
10th Jayden Rykers

MX1 450 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dean Ferris 633
2nd Kirk Gibbs 533
3rd Kade Mosig 489
4th Todd Waters 468
5th Luke Styke 455
6th Luke Clout 431
7th Kyle Peters 425
8th Brett Metcalfe 375
9th Nathan Crawford 358
10th Joel Green 300

MX2 250 Pro Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Wilson Todd 550
2nd Egan Mastin 547
3rd Mitchell Evans 536
4th Hamish Harwood 479
5th Kyle Webster 446
6th Dylan Wills 431
7th Jayden Rykers 414
8th Jackson Richardson 365
9th Richie Evans 350
10th Joel Evans 313

OTHER 2017 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

AMSOIL GNCC, PRESENTED BY MAXXIS

XC1 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Kailub Russell 211
2nd Thad DuVall 192
3rd Steward Baylor 159
4th Ricky Russell 144
5th Grant Baylor 124
6th Trevor Bollinger 109
7th Jordan Ashburn 99
8th Russell Bobbitt 96
9th Ryan Sipes 95
10th Christopher Bach 88

XC2 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Joshua Toth 243
2nd Craig Delong 186
3rd Layne Michael 186
4th Micael Witkowski 159
5th Jesse Groemm 140
6th Austin Lee 126
7th Benjamin Kelley 118
8th Zack Hayes 109
9th Samuel Evans 85
10th Zach Nolan 79

XC3 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Jason Thomas 232
2nd Mark Heresco Jr. 180
3rd Hunter Neuwirth 180
4th Jack Edmondson 145
5th Joshua Adkins 115
6th Jaryn Williams 114
7th Devan Welch 97
8th Paul Whibley 67
9th Dustin Gibson 61
10th Nate Smith 47

WXC 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Becca Sheets 170
2nd Tayla Jones 160
3rd Mackenzie Tricker 144
4th Rachel Gutish 100
5th Brooke Cosner 86
6th Kendall LaFollette 80
7th Shelby Rolen 74
8th Taylor Johnston 32
9th Natasha LaChapelle 31
10th Rachael Archer 26

MX Masters of Germany

MX Masters 

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Dennis Ullrich 128
2nd Jens Getteman 104
3rd Hunter Lawrence 88
4th Brian Hsu 80
5th Henry Jacobi 79
6th Christian Brockel 71
7th Cedric Grobben 65
8th Bence Szvoboda 52
9th Jaromir Romancik 51
10th Jeremy Seewer 50

Swiss MX Championship

MX Open Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Yves Furlato 80
2nd Andy Baumgartner 71
3rd Kim Schaffter 56
4th Nicolas Bender 54
5th Petr Smitka 50
6th Arnaud Tonus 50
7th Alain Schafer 47
8th Jose Butron 42
9th Valentin Guillod 42
10th Alexandre Lejeune 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Luca Bruggmann 87
2nd Killian Auberson 86
3rd Enzo Steffen 78
4th Steven Champal 65
5th Robin Scheiben 53
6th Maurice Chanton 52
7th David Schoch 51
8th Nico Seiler 49
9th Timothy Jaunin 41
10th Kevin Auberson 40

2017 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
Justin Hill Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
Zach Osborne Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
Ryan Breece Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
Justin Cooper Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
Matt Goerke Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
Shawn Maffenbeier Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Graeme Irwin British Motocross Championship MX1
Ben Watson British Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike
Colton Haaker SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
Kirk Gibbs Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
Alfredo Gomez Ezberg Rodeo Bike