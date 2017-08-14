Tristan Charboneau Claims Second Straight Win in Switzerland

American Tristan Charboneau collected his third straight moto win and second consecutive overall at round eight of the EMX250 Championship, which ran in conjunction with the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at Frauenfeld-Gachnang in Switzerland.

Charboneau led every lap of the first moto en route to his third consecutive moto win. In the second moto, he finished third behind Italy’s Morgan Lesiardo and Australia’s Jed Beaton, but it was enough to claim the overall by four points over Lesiardo.

"It was a good weekend, pretty easy actually, though that second moto was probably the hardest," said Charboneau in a team statement. "Those guys had a lot of drive to get their best finishes of the season, but I gotta give it to Bud Racing and my mechanic for supporting me through the hard times and the good times, giving me this chance to race the European Championship."

Charboneau’s Bud Racing Kawasaki teammate, and fellow American, Marshal Weltin also had a good weekend, finishing fourth overall.

EMX250 Overall Finish

OVERALL FINISH RIDER RACE 1 POINTS RACE 2 POINTS BIKE 1st Tristan Charboneau 25 20 Kawasaki 2nd Morgan Lesiardo 16 25 Kawasaki 3rd Mathys Boisrame 15 18 Honda 4th Marshal Weltin 18 14 Kawasaki 5th Jed Beaton 9 22 Honda 6th Adrien Malaval 14 16 Husqvarna 7th Ruben Fernandez 22 8 Kawasaki 8th Pierre Goupillon 10 15 KTM 9th Todd Kellett 12 13 Husqvarna 10th Jere Haavisto 11 11 KTM

EMX250 Championship Standings