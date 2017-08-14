Tonus Breaks Rib at Home Grand Prix

It was a weekend of highs and lows for Wilvo Yamaha’s Arnaud Tonus at his home Grand Prix at Frauenfeld-Gachnang.

On Saturday, it was announced that Tonus would represent his home country at the 2017 Motocross of Nations in the MXGP class. Less than 24 hours later, Tonus held off Max Anstie to claim his first ever Grand Prix moto win.

In the second moto, Tonus crashed on the new loop section and was hit by Suzuki’s Arminas Jasikonis as he tried to return to his bike. The incident resulted in a broken rib.

“What a week end! First i want to thanks all of the swiss fans you were absolutely amazing, i could really feel your energy and the support thru the races, it was crazy!,” Tonus wrote on Instagram. “Winning the first moto at home was a feeling that you cannot describe. Unfortunately i broke one rib in the second moto and could not finish the race but i will be back, i will keep the positive and move on.”

It has not been determined if Tonus will compete this weekend at the Grand Prix of Sweden.