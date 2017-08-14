Nitro Circus TP199 Signature Collection & Fall ’17 Apparel Now Available | by: Press Release

San Clemente, California – The Nitro Circus team has been busy in the lab cooking up new gear that will add exceptional style to your wardrobe. Inside the fully redesigned Nitro Circus online shop you will now find the new TP199 Signature Collection along with Nitro’s all-new Fall 2017 apparel line. Closely developed with action sports icon and Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana, the TP199 Signature Collection features designs celebrating his all-American roots and daredevil exploits. “We’re so psyched to announce these new collections,” said Travis. “The shirts feel great and the designs represent the passion, fun and excitement that is at the core of everything we do." While the 199 Signature Collection is a tribute to the living legend himself, the line is simultaneously dedicated to all things Nitro.

Nitro Evel '47 Tee Nitro Circus

Nitro Evel '47 Tee Back Nitro Circus

Nitro Pastranaland '47 Green Tee Nitro Circus

The TP199 Signature Collection features six unique t-shirt designs that are available in multiple colorways, printed on ’47’s premium Ring-Spun Combed Cotton for unmatched comfort and a great fit. ’47, currently celebrating it’s 70th anniversary, is the exclusive headwear and apparel partner for Nitro Circus and its athletes. MEN'S In addition to the debut of the TP199 Signature Collection, Nitro Circus is releasing its highly-anticipated Fall 2017 line featuring both Men’s and Kids ranges. The Fall ’17 Men’s collection includes unique Nitro Circus-inspired designs available in multiple colorways to appeal to a variety of personal tastes. Made of a ring-spun combed cotton and polyester yarn, this bi-blend shirt has a natural moisture wicking ability that’s sure to keep your cool while on your bike, board, or simply hanging out. Then, for when the temperature goes down, the new Men’s collection also includes two great hoodie options.

Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus

KID'S Last but not least, Nitro Circus is rolling out a new Kids collection for the younger set. The timing couldn’t be better: with back to school right around the corner everyone will want to look sharp, and with the Nitro Circus Kids collection, they’ll be sure to turn heads. Seven different designs are available in multiple colors to suit all tastes.

Nitro Kids Black Abstract Tee Nitro Circus

Nitro Kids Blue Retro Tee Nitro Circus

Nitro Goonies '47 Heather Black Tee Nitro Circus