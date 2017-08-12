Switzerland Announces Motocross of Nations Team

At the Grand Prix of Switzerland at Frauenfeld-Gachnang, Arnaud Tonus, Jeremy Seewer, and Valentin Guillod were selected to represent Team Switzerland for the 2017 Motocross of Nations. The same team finished sixth overall last year in Italy.

In a somewhat surprising move, Seewer, currently second in MX2 points, will move up to the 450 and race the Open Class, while Guillod, currently racing MXGP, will drop down to the 250. Seewer will move to the MXGP Class with Suzuki in 2018.

After two years in the U.S. with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Tonus returned to MXGP with Wilvo Yamaha in 2017. He is currently ninth in MXGP points.

Guillod has missed the last five rounds of the championship due to injury, but is expected to be 100 percent for the race.