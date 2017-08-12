Race Day Feed: Unadilla

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round 10 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross from New Berlin, New York, at the Unadilla National. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes, and results from qualifying and the motos, so be sure to check back throughout the day. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Morning Report

Following a break in the calendar, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross is back for the final stretch run of the season in New Berlin, New York, for round 10 of the championship at Unadilla.

This isn’t your grandparents Unadilla, with epic loam and tall grass. As Jason Thomas pointed out earlier this week, this track has undergone massive changes since the 1970s. For a brief period, it was one of the worst tracks on the circuit, but recently topsoil was brought in and it has revitalized Unadilla. The new dirt has provided big braking bumps and ruts in the turns, and while it’s not a replica of the 1970s Unadilla, it’s a much better track than 15 years ago.

While Justin Barcia spent a lot of his childhood in Georgia training at the Millsaps Training Facility, he is a native of New York (he was actually born in New Jersey, but moved to New York at a young age). Barcia was hoping to return for his home race following a concussion sustained at Washougal, and even rode press day on Thursday. But late last night, the team announced Barcia has not been medically cleared to race and will sit this weekend out. A timeline on his return will be released at a later date.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson is also out this weekend, and for the remainder of the season, after undergoing surgery this week to have a plate removed from his foot. The injury initially occurred at last year’s Motocross of Nations when another rider landed on Anderson.

In good news, factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb will return from a one-race absence. Webb injured his meniscus in the second moto at Millville and missed Washougal. Phil Nicoletti, a native of New York, is also back in action. Nicoletti has been sidelined since February after dislocating his ankle, shattering his heel, and fracturing his lower fibula in a crash during press day at Arlington Supercross.

Following Loretta Lynn’s, three riders are scheduled to make their pro debuts today. Horizon Award winner, and New York native, Justin Cooper is riding for CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha. Also making their debuts today is Joey Crown and Jayce Pennington.

We could see a championship clinched today, as Zach Osborne enters the weekend with a 74-point lead over second place Jeremy Martin. To clinch, Osborne would need to pick up 26 points on Martin today. The more likely scenario will see Osborne clinch next weekend at the Budds Creek National.