Justin Barcia Out for Unadilla

AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia has not been medically cleared to ride by his doctors following a concussion sustained in qualifying at Washougal and will miss round 10 of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross today at Unadilla, the team announced last night.

In qualifying at Washougal, Barcia went down hard and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He was later released and returned to the track.

Barcia felt better following a week off in the championship and even rode press day at his home race on Thursday.

In the announcement, JGR said it respects the medical process and will provided a timeline on Barcia’s return at a later date.