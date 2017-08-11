Jason Anderson Out for Remainder of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

As we reported yesterday in our Injury Report, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson will miss the remainder of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

“Well this is not my usual Tuesday kit... unfortunately my season is over,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “Got all fixed up so I'll be ready to rip here soon! Thx for all the support all season from fans, family, and especially my team! Got a kick ass group behind me and ready to come into next year 100% healthy and ready to kick ass!”

Anderson underwent surgery to remove a plate from his foot he had inserted after getting landed on at last year’s Motocross of Nations. As we reported previously, the surgery will rule Anderson out for this year’s Motocross of Nations.

Team manager Roger DeCoster is expected to announced the members of Team USA tomorrow at the Unadilla National.