How to Watch: Unadilla and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 10th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Unadilla National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 12.
Also on tap for this weekend is round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Switzerland and round 10 of the Canadian Motocross Nationals in Barrie, Ontario.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS
TV Schedule
ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, August 12
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV
Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
250 AND 450 MOTO 2 - 7:30 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Wednesday, August 16
250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, August 12
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)
In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.
International
Online
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.
QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Television
The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.
HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.
TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV Schedule
ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld/Gachnang
Sunday, August 13
MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld-Gachnang
Saturday, August 12 | Sunday, August 13
Saturday
EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 12:35 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | RACE 1 - 1:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS
Online Schedule
ROUND 10 | RJ Motorsport Park | Barrie, ON
Sunday, August 13
MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
2017 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
450 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|373
|2
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|341
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|319
|4
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|269
|5
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|228
250 Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|377
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|303
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|296
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|281
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|264
FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|567
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|468
|3rd
|Clement Desalle
|462
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|446
|5th
|Tim Gajser
|376
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|589
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|539
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|437
|4th
|Benoit Paturel
|429
|5th
|Julien Lieber
|412
Canadian Motocross Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|475
|2nd
|Christophe Pourcel
|460
|3rd
|Colton Facciotti
|426
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|407
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|378
MX2 Championship Standings
|STANDING
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|413
|2nd
|Ryan Surratt
|402
|3rd
|Rylan Wright
|371
|4th
|Jacoby Hayes
|309
|5th
|Josh Osby
|307
OTHER LINKS
Live Timing Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
Live Timing FIM Motocross World Championship
Live Timing Canadian Motocross Nationals
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Race Day Schedule
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:30 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:45 am
|Chapel Service
|8:15 am - 8:30 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:50 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:50 am - 9 am
|Track Maintenance
|9 am - 9:15 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:35 am - 9:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:45 am - 9:50 am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|9:50 am - 10:05 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:05 am - 10:10 am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:10 am - 10:15 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:40 am - 10:45 am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:45 am - 11 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11 am - 11:05 am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|11:05 am - 11:20 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:20 am - 11:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:35 am - 11:45 am
|250 Consolation Race
|11:50 am - 12 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:05 pm - 12:45 pm
|Intermission/Track Maintenance
|12:25 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|1 pm - 1:10 am
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 2 pm
|Podium Interviews
|2 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3 pm - 3:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|3:45 pm - 4 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4 pm - 4:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:10 pm - 4:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|4:45 pm - 5 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5 pm - 5:30 pm
|Press Conference