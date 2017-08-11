How to Watch: Unadilla and More

Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 10th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Unadilla National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 12.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on tap for this weekend is round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Switzerland and round 10 of the Canadian Motocross Nationals in Barrie, Ontario.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY

Saturday, August 12

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

250 AND 450 MOTO 2 - 7:30 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW

Wednesday, August 16

250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY

Saturday, August 12

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)



In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld/Gachnang

Sunday, August 13

MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld-Gachnang

Saturday, August 12 | Sunday, August 13

Saturday

EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 12:35 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | RACE 1 - 1:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | RJ Motorsport Park | Barrie, ON

Sunday, August 13

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross