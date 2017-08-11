How to Watch: Unadilla and More

August 11, 2017 3:00pm
Don't miss the television or online coverage of the 10th round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Unadilla National. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, August 12.

If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

Also on tap for this weekend is round 15 of the FIM Motocross World Championship from Switzerland and round 10 of the Canadian Motocross Nationals in Barrie, Ontario.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS

TV Schedule

ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, August 12

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MAVTV

Once again this year, MAVTV will air the first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.

250 AND 450 MOTO 2 - 7:30 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW
Wednesday, August 16

250 AND 450 CLASS - 2:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | Unadilla | New Berlin, NY
Saturday, August 12

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 1 -  1:00 p.m. EST - NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

450 AND 250 MOTO 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST- NBC Sports Gold app (Live & Commercial-Free)

In the U.S., NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at ProMotocross.com/live and NBCSportsGold.com.

International

Online

New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand, and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, and Japan.

QUALIFIERS - 10:00 a.m. EST - ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

MOTO 1 AND MOTO 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)

Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android  in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

Television

The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.

HIGHLIGHT SHOW - A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area. 

TV NETWORKS: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa.

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV Schedule

ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld/Gachnang
Sunday, August 13

MX2 | RACE 2 - 12:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network
MXGP | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 15 | MXGP OF Switzerland | Frauenfeld-Gachnang
Saturday, August 12 | Sunday, August 13

Saturday

EMX 125 | RACE 1 - 9:20 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING - 10:15 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 300 | RACE 1 - 12:35 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | RACE 1 - 1:50 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 300 | RACE 2 - 2:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | RACE 2 - 3:40 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | RACE 2 - 5:25 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 - 7:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 - 8:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

CANADIAN MOTOCROSS NATIONALS

Online Schedule

ROUND 10 | RJ Motorsport Park | Barrie, ON
Sunday, August 13

MX2 | MOTO 1 - 12:10 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 1 - 1:20 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX2 | MOTO 2 - 2:40 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com
MX1 | MOTO 2 - 3:55 p.m. EST - Conx2share.com

2017 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

450 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO373
2Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA341
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France319
4Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom269
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA228
Full Standings

250 Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA377
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN303
3Alex Martin Millville, MN296
4Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA281
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France264
Full Standings

FIM WORLD MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Antonio Cairoli 567
2nd Jeffrey Herlings 468
3rd Clement Desalle 462
4th Gautier Paulin 446
5th Tim Gajser 376

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Pauls Jonass 589
2nd Jeremy Seewer 539
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen 437
4th Benoit Paturel 429
5th Julien Lieber 412

Canadian Motocross Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS
1st Matt Goerke 475
2nd Christophe Pourcel 460
3rd Colton Facciotti 426
4th Mike Alessi 407
5th Tyler Medaglia 378

MX2 Championship Standings

STANDING RIDER POINTS 
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 413
2nd Ryan Surratt 402
3rd Rylan Wright 371
4th Jacoby Hayes 309
5th Josh Osby 307

Race Day Schedule

7 am - 2 pm Will Call
7:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting
7:45 am Chapel Service
8:15 am - 8:30 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:50 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - 5 Free/10 Timed
8:50 am - 9 am Track Maintenance
9 am - 9:15 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:35 am - 9:50 am Track Maintenance
9:45 am - 9:50 am 250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:50 am - 10:05 am 250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 am - 10:10 am 250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:10 am - 10:15 am 250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 am - 10:45 am Track Maintenance
10:40 am - 10:45 am 450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:45 am - 11 am 450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11 am - 11:05 am 450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:05 am - 11:20 am 450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:20 am - 11:35 am Track Maintenance
11:35 am - 11:45 am 250 Consolation Race
11:50 am - 12 pm 450 Consolation Race
12:05 pm - 12:45 pm Intermission/Track Maintenance
12:25 pm - 1 pm Opening Ceremonies
1 pm - 1:10 am 250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm 250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 2 pm Podium Interviews
2 pm - 2:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm 450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pm Podium Interviews
3 pm - 3:10 pm 250 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm 250 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4 pm 250 Winners Circle
4 pm - 4:10 pm 450 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm 450 Class Moto #2
4:45 pm - 5 pm 450 Winners Circle
5 pm - 5:30 pm Press Conference