Alex Martin Out for Second Straight Race

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Alex Martin has confirmed he will miss a second consecutive race due to a collarbone and scapula injury sustained while practicing in Florida in late July.

Martin made the announcement via his Instagram page, which you can read below:

"Wishing I could be lining up to race @promotocross this weekend, but after 2 weeks of throwing everything in the name of rehab at my shoulder it's still not strong enough to ride. Huge thanks to @mx_therapist for letting me use his #pemf to speed the process up! #injuriessuck"

As we reported yesterday, Martin was going to try and ride on Thursday and then determine if he would be able to race at round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla this Saturday.

Martin has not announced his status for round 11 of the championship at Budds Creek. He is currently third in 250MX points.