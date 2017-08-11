10 Things to Watch: Unadilla

The Streakers You know which team is killing it with podium appearances? Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. Aside from the opener at Hangtown, where a blinded Jason Anderson ran into teammate Dean Wilson after taking a rock to the face, the team’s been on the box at every single round, with Wilson and Martin Davalos stepping up at the latest three rounds to fill the void left by an injured Anderson. Oh, and with eight overall podiums, Zach Osborne is getting it done in the 250 Class too. With a track record like that you’ve got to think there will be more Husqvarnas on the podium at Unadilla. –Aaron Hansel So You’re Saying There’s a Chance We wouldn’t recommend laying down a large bet on it, but there’s an outside chance Zach Osborne could wrap up the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 National Championship this weekend. Here’s how. When the checkers fly at Unadilla, anyone not within 100 points of Osborne will be mathematically eliminated from the chase. That means he needs to put an additional five points between himself and Joey Savatgy (or four points and take the win), 19 points on Alex Martin, and 26 points on Jeremy Martin. It’d be a tall order to fill, but it’s certainly not impossible. –Hansel

It's a long shot, but Osborne could potentially wrap up the championship with two rounds to go. Jeff Kardas

Redemption Adam Cianciarulo experienced heartbreak of epic proportions at Washougal. Late in the second moto the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was in position to take the first overall win of his career—all he had to do was hold off a hard-charging Dylan Ferrandis on the final lap. Well, that didn’t happen and instead of popping victory champagne, Cianciarulo found himself on the wrong end of a three-way tie for second place overall, which pushed him all the way back to fourth. Afterward Cianciarulo admitted he didn’t read the pit board when his mechanic was trying to tell him he was in position for the overall, and had he known he was, he’d have ghosted his bike into Ferrandis to hang onto the spot. Cianciarulo is going to win an overall sooner or later, whether or not he has to take someone out to do it. Could it happen at Unadilla? –Hansel Third Time’s a Charm Things haven’t been great at the last two rounds for Benny Bloss, who made his return to racing at Millville following a lengthy layoff due to an injury suffered at the Minneapolis Supercross. He was 17th at Millville and after going down on the start of the first moto at Washougal, finished 14th overall. To be fair, nobody expected him to go out and kill it at his first few races back, either. But now that he’s got a couple races down and had an extra week to rest, we’ll see if he can ride a little closer to his potential in New York. We know he’s fast, and we know he flies at Unadilla—he was fourth there in the 450 Class last year. We’ll see what kind of result he pulls in at his third National of the season. -Hansel Privateer Patrol In case you haven’t noticed, there’s been a gang of privateers knocking on the door of the top 10 in the 450 Class lately, and things were no different at the last race at Washougal. Justin Hoeft jumped on the 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha to take 11th overall in just his second ever career National, Henry Miller was an extremely solid 12th, and Fredrik Noren was 13th. Had Noren not had problems and finished 20th in the first moto (he was seventh in the second) he probably would have been much better. Will any of the privateers jump into the top 10 at Unadilla? –Hansel

Since moving up to the 450 Class halfway through the season, Miller has scored two top 10 moto finishes and sits 17th in the points. Rich Shepherd