Racer X Films: Husqvarna FC 450
Build by Twisted Development (td-racing.com)
The 2017 Husqvarna FC 450 is one polished machine in stock form. However, like all bikes, there are plenty of things you can do to make it your own. We hit up some standby partners for help with this project, and we also found some really cool new companies to work with.
Pro Taper
Fuzion SE SX Race Bend, Race-Cut-Half-Waffle Grips, Twister Throttle Tube and Brush Guard Kit
MotoSeat
Seat Cover (Ribbed Traction, Rubberized Material, UV Protected, Double Stitched)
Factory Backing
Custom Graphics Kit
www.factorybacking.com
Cycra
Power Flow, Complete Body Kit (with KTM Style Front Fender and Plate), Combat Skid Plate
www.cycraracing.com
FMF
Factory 4.1 RCT Complete System, Anodized Muffler, Carbon End Cap
www.fmfracing.com
Rekluse
Core Manual Clutch, Complete System Basket, Plates and Cover
www.rekluse.com
Twisted Development
Ignition Mapping
www.td-racing.com
Boyesen
Super Cooler Water Pump Cover and Impeller
www.boyesen.com
Nihilo Concepts
Billet Aluminum Ignition Cover, Case Saver and Roller, Gas Cap, Frame Grip, Wireless Hour Meter with Mounting Bracket, Billet Titanium Footpegs
www.nihiloconcepts.com
Kreft Moto
Kreft AER48 with Revalve Control, Microfinish Fork Tubes, Revalve Rear Shock, Install Correct Spring Rate, Microfinish Shock Shaft, Install Xtrig Preload Adjuster
www.kreftmoto.com
Tusk Off-Road
Complete Impact Wheelsets, Rotors, and Hardware
www.tuskoffroad.com
Supersprox
Stealth Sprocket
www.supersprox.com
D.I.D.
520ERT2 Gold MX Chain
www.didchain.com
Dunlop
MX3S Front and Rear
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
CV4
Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses
www.cv4.net
Works Connection
Factory 4, EZ Fill for Air Forks, Steering Stem Nut, Front Brake Cap, Rear Master Cylinder Cap, Bike Stand
www.worksconnection.com
Polisport
Chain Guide, Radiator Louvers, Snap-On Radiator Mesh Guards
www.polisport.com
