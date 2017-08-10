Racer X Films: Husqvarna FC 450

Build by Twisted Development (td-racing.com)

The 2017 Husqvarna FC 450 is one polished machine in stock form. However, like all bikes, there are plenty of things you can do to make it your own. We hit up some standby partners for help with this project, and we also found some really cool new companies to work with.

Pro Taper

Fuzion SE SX Race Bend, Race-Cut-Half-Waffle Grips, Twister Throttle Tube and Brush Guard Kit

www.protaper.com

MotoSeat

Seat Cover (Ribbed Traction, Rubberized Material, UV Protected, Double Stitched)

www.motoseat.com

Factory Backing

Custom Graphics Kit
www.factorybacking.com

Cycra

Power Flow, Complete Body Kit (with KTM Style Front Fender and Plate), Combat Skid Plate
www.cycraracing.com

FMF

Factory 4.1 RCT Complete System, Anodized Muffler, Carbon End Cap
www.fmfracing.com

Rekluse

Core Manual Clutch, Complete System Basket, Plates and Cover
www.rekluse.com

Twisted Development

Ignition Mapping
www.td-racing.com

Boyesen

Super Cooler Water Pump Cover and Impeller
www.boyesen.com

Nihilo Concepts

Billet Aluminum Ignition Cover, Case Saver and Roller, Gas Cap, Frame Grip, Wireless Hour Meter with Mounting Bracket, Billet Titanium Footpegs
www.nihiloconcepts.com

Kreft Moto

Kreft AER48 with Revalve Control, Microfinish Fork Tubes, Revalve Rear Shock, Install Correct Spring Rate, Microfinish Shock Shaft, Install Xtrig Preload Adjuster
www.kreftmoto.com

Tusk Off-Road

Complete Impact Wheelsets, Rotors, and Hardware 
www.tuskoffroad.com

Supersprox

Stealth Sprocket
www.supersprox.com

D.I.D.

520ERT2 Gold MX Chain
www.didchain.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front and Rear
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

CV4

Formed Silicone Coolant Hoses
www.cv4.net

Works Connection

Factory 4, EZ Fill for Air Forks, Steering Stem Nut, Front Brake Cap, Rear Master Cylinder Cap, Bike Stand
www.worksconnection.com                     

Polisport

Chain Guide, Radiator Louvers, Snap-On Radiator Mesh Guards
www.polisport.com

