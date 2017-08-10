Musquin, Savatgy, Barcia, and Weege on DMXS Radio Tonight

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin is valiantly soldiering on this summer and just knocked out back-to-back overall wins after injuring his knee earlier in the season. We’ll get his thoughts on the season and having to pass on the MXoN to get that knee fixed and more.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy went into the break with consecutive overall wins and carries that impressive momentum into Unadilla this weekend. It’s great to see Savatgy back on the podium and it’s also about damn time we got him back on the show.

AutoTrader.com/JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia has been part of our family since he was on mini bikes ripping around the country at amateur races. We always enjoy catching up with Bam Bam and look forward to hearing from him tonight.

Racer X’s Jason Weigandt survived Loretta Lynn’s again and lived to tell the stories tonight. The ranch stuff always delivers.

