Injury Report: Unadilla

450MX

JASON ANDERSON – VARIOUS | OUT

Comment: Anderson missed Southwick after hurting his back while practicing during the week. Then he crashed on his road bike and got some bad road rash on his hands. On top of all that, he’s apparently still dealing with the effects of his broken foot from the Motocross of Nations last year. The hope was that he’d be back for Unadilla, but the combination of these injuries will likely keep him out of competition for the rest of the season.

JUSTIN BARCIA – HEAD | IN

Comment: Barcia sat Washougal out after crashing and getting knocked out in practice. He took the week off and will race Unadilla.

JOSH GRANT – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Grant had surgery on his knee after hurting it at Southwick and will miss Unadilla.

DAVI MILLSAPS – WRISTS | OUT

Comment: Millsaps had surgery to fix his injured wrists after supercross. There is no set date for his return.

PHIL NICOLETTI – ANKLE, HEEL, FIBULA | IN

Comment: Nicoletti will return to Unadilla after sustaining serious injuries during supercross.