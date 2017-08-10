Hill, Forkner to Miss Unadilla

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will be short-handed this weekend at round 10 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Unadilla. The team, as expected, announced yesterday that both Justin Hill and Austin Forkner will miss this weekend. Joey Savatgy and Adam Cianciarulo will be the only two riders for the team on Saturday.

In the midst of his second professional season in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Forkner, the 2016 AMA Motocross Rookie of the Year, has been sidelined since prior to Millville after suffering a concussion in a practice crash. Although the team has yet to make an official announcement, we’ve heard that Forkner will miss the remainder of the championship.

Hill has attempted to ride the last two rounds, but had to pull out of Millville and his home race at Washougal after qualifying due to a wrist injury sustained in practice at Millville. The team did not announce an expected return for the 2017 250SX West Region Champion.