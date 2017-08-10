Australia Announces Motocross of Nations Team
The field for the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin on October 1 is starting to fill in, with Australia being the latest country to announce their team.
Late last night, Motorcycling Australia (MA), the country’s governing body, announced that Dean Ferris, Hunter Lawrence, and Kirk Gibbs would represent the country in England.
Ferris, the defending champion and current MX1 points leader in the Australian Motocross Championship, will lead the team in MXGP. A mainstay on Team Australia, Ferris had a successful Lucas Oil Pro Motocross debut earlier this year finishing second in the first moto at High Point.
Gibbs, the 2015 MX1 Australian Motocross Champion, was selected to the team last year, but was injured prior to the event. This year will mark his first time representing Australia. Currently second in the MX1 Class in Australia, Gibbs will ride Open.
Lawrence, a regular on the FIM Motocross World Championship circuit competing in MX2 for factory Suzuki, will make his maiden appearance at the Motocross of Nations riding MX2.